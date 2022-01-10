Bob Saget passes away: Danny Tanner of Celebrity Reactions Full House passes away





Tributes are pouring in for Bob Saget from those who have known and worked with the actor, following the announcement of his sudden death on Sunday. Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC Full house (1987–1995), a role he later reprized on Netflix Fuller house (2016-2020). He was also famous as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989–1997), and provided storytelling for CBS ‘ how I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias harger, who played Saget Max’s grandson on Fuller house. “I was at the screening of my friend McKenna’s film, ghost hunters. It was a chance encounter. He will always be my grandfather Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller house. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him very much. I am literally in shock. Soni nicole bringas, who played Ramona Gibbler on Fuller house, reacted on his Instagram story, posting: “A terribly sad day.” You can read stand-alone reports on the reactions of Full house co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure. “I am so shocked by [Bob Saget]pass “, writes the actor Joel McHale. “One of the nicest [and] caring people I have met, [and] he just happens to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. I love you dear friend. “I’m speechless,” writes Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter in The WB’s Raising Dad (2001-2002). “Bob Saget was the best. So nice. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He was constantly talking about his children. Rest in peace. ”She also shared this photo from the cast: Read on for more tributes to Saget from some of the biggest names in the business: How I met your mother, co-creator Craig Thomas: To bob (One of the lamps in the #himmy bar #RIPBobSaget) pic.twitter.com/rrHCcoZiEo – Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022 Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Really one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. – marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022 It is with great sadness that I have just learned of the death of my friend Bob Saget. You have always been hilarious and kind. You made my life and the lives of so many other people better Bob. Rest in peace. – Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022 I saw this tweet from BJ six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper mind than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022 There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe this. It’s too hard to handle. – Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022 Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO – Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022 Bob saget

Just the funniest and nicest – Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022 How will you choose to remember Saget? Leave a comment with your thoughts on his career below.

