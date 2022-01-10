Entertainment
Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died aged 65
American actor and comedian Bob Saget has passed away. He was 65 years old.
The news was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office via social media on Sunday, January 9. According to the authorities’ tweet, Saget was found unconscious in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead at the scene. “Detectives found no signs of criminal act or drug use in this case,” they said.
Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
– Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
Saget had put on a comedy show in Jacksonville, Fla. The day before, after recently launching a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was scheduled to run through June 2022.
“I didn’t know I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in acting like I was when I was 26. I guess I find my new voice and love every moment, ”Saget wrote on Instagram. “Go everywhere until I get the special move.” And then continue probably because I’m addicted to this shit. Peace outside.
Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner on the popular ’80s and’ 90s sitcom, Full house, and its Netflix sequel Fuller house.
Saget rose to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a single father of three who moved in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier). While Full house was not a commercial success at the time, it was a fan favorite with overwhelmingly positive reviews.
His next cult inaugurated a sequel titled Fuller house, produced by Netflix in 2016.Full house also played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.
Saget’s other notable roles include a recurring role as himself on HBO. Entourage, and as the narrator of how I Met Your Mother. In 2014, Saget released a comedy album titled “C’est quoi je parle”, which was for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys. It also hosted Funniest Home Videos from the Americas from 1989 to 1997.
Bob Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.
After the announcement of his death, comedians, other actors and fans began to pay tribute to the late comedian and actor.
John Stamos, who starred in Full House with Saget, said: “I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
– John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022
Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s onscreen girl on the American sitcom Raising daddy, said: “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked about his children all the time. Such a loss “.
I can not believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked about his children all the time. Such a loss pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW
– Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022
Bob saget
Just the funniest and nicest
– Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022
Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq
– Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022
Lost a great guy and a friend.
RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk
-Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022
I have always and always will love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc
– BJ Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022
A little history of Bob Saget. I’m playing Encore in Vegas and Bob comes to the booth. We chat for a few and he’s the nicest guy. Later he comes back and leaves. I was trying to find out what song was playing and it’s you! He holds up his phone and it’s a Shazam from Deep Down Low. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gFKjNi8va7
– VALENTINO KHAN (@ValentinoKhan) January 10, 2022
RIP to @bobsaget! It was proud to call you a friend. One of the greatest comedians of all time and a legend of Philly.
– Lane Johnson (@ LaneJohnson65) January 10, 2022
Shit! Saget would have liked to tweet something really funny and in very bad taste. I can not do that. I’m so sad. Bob was just brilliant in every way and he will be missed by all of us. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx
– Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022
This is a developing story
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/full-house-actor-and-comedian-bob-saget-has-died-aged-65-3133658
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]