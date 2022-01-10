Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died aged 65

American actor and comedian Bob Saget has passed away. He was 65 years old.

The news was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office via social media on Sunday, January 9. According to the authorities’ tweet, Saget was found unconscious in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead at the scene. “Detectives found no signs of criminal act or drug use in this case,” they said.

Saget had put on a comedy show in Jacksonville, Fla. The day before, after recently launching a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was scheduled to run through June 2022.

“I didn’t know I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in acting like I was when I was 26. I guess I find my new voice and love every moment, ”Saget wrote on Instagram. “Go everywhere until I get the special move.” And then continue probably because I’m addicted to this shit. Peace outside.

Saget was best known for his roles as Danny Tanner on the popular ’80s and’ 90s sitcom, Full house, and its Netflix sequel Fuller house.

Saget rose to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a single father of three who moved in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier). While Full house was not a commercial success at the time, it was a fan favorite with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

His next cult inaugurated a sequel titled Fuller house, produced by Netflix in 2016.Full house also played Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.

Saget’s other notable roles include a recurring role as himself on HBO. Entourage, and as the narrator of how I Met Your Mother. In 2014, Saget released a comedy album titled “C’est quoi je parle”, which was for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys. It also hosted Funniest Home Videos from the Americas from 1989 to 1997.

Bob Saget is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.

After the announcement of his death, comedians, other actors and fans began to pay tribute to the late comedian and actor.

John Stamos, who starred in Full House with Saget, said: “I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.

Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s onscreen girl on the American sitcom Raising daddy, said: “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked about his children all the time. Such a loss “.

Bob saget

Just the funniest and nicest – Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq – Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk -Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

I have always and always will love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc – BJ Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

A little history of Bob Saget. I’m playing Encore in Vegas and Bob comes to the booth. We chat for a few and he’s the nicest guy. Later he comes back and leaves. I was trying to find out what song was playing and it’s you! He holds up his phone and it’s a Shazam from Deep Down Low. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gFKjNi8va7 – VALENTINO KHAN (@ValentinoKhan) January 10, 2022

RIP to @bobsaget! It was proud to call you a friend. One of the greatest comedians of all time and a legend of Philly. – Lane Johnson (@ LaneJohnson65) January 10, 2022

Shit! Saget would have liked to tweet something really funny and in very bad taste. I can not do that. I’m so sad. Bob was just brilliant in every way and he will be missed by all of us. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx – Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

This is a developing story