Celebrity Tributes for ‘Full House’ Comedian – The Hollywood Reporter

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full house star and comedian was found dead earlier today. Saget was 65 years old.

Saget was found unconscious in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead at the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Hollywood journalist Sunday evening. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case, and the Orange County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in a statement to THR. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs. While we ask for privacy right now, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world.

The famous stand-up comedian and native of Philadelphia is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the popular ABC family sitcom. Full house, which ran from fall 1987 through May 1995 and was rebooted by Netflix in 2016.

John Stamos, his longtime friend Full house co-star, wrote simply, "I'm broken. I'm empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I'll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.

Comedians from Norman Lear and Billy Crystal to Jon Stewart also shared their reactions to Saget's untimely death on Sunday.

I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. – John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I am shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest, sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. – Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO – Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your big heart and your abject madness, my condolences to his daughters and his family – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq – Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was crisp and dark and funny as always and we were going to catch up over coffee when he was done going upstairs and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

I have always and always will love Bob Saget. https://t.co/dAlMU913Wc – BJ Novak (@bjnovak) January 3, 2022

I saw this tweet from BJ six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper mind than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 – Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Bob saget

Just the funniest and nicest – Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I know people are losing loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget strikes deeply. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a good egg. Too early he leaves. #RipBobSaget – jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

There just wasn’t a better guy. He was the best. Send love to the many, many who are heartbroken right now. I can’t think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing. https://t.co/07TLLIrrMe – Carter Bays (@CarterBays) January 10, 2022

I don’t even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was fortunate to work with someone so funny, touching, and kind. His role on himym was a voice into the future, looking back at all the complexity of life with a smile, and that’s how I will always remember him. #RIPBobSaget… – Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

We always joked that we were linked, my God, I will miss him … https://t.co/ncnjhxcOt9 – Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

Damn it @bobsaget you left your body

I will forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart and your zest for life.

Thank you for helping me get through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy. At least now you can hang out with Rodney & Don again

I love you forever – Seth Green (@SethGreen) January 10, 2022

Shit! Saget would have liked to tweet something really funny and in very bad taste. I can not do that. I’m so sad. Bob was just brilliant in every way and he will be missed by all of us. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx – Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

I will miss Bob Saget so much. He was as sweet as he was funny. – Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young and one of the cutest comedians around. Kind and genuine every time you see it. What a loss. Full House comedian and star Bob Saget dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 – Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a nicer person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe this. It’s too hard to handle. – Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I am in shock. I’m so numb right now. – Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was an incredible comedian and a truly warm and generous man. It doesn’t feel real to me yet, I just saw him last week and it’s hard to imagine even he’s not there. He was the best. pic.twitter.com/kaYuqgp7QN -Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2022

Dude, get a good rest Bob Saget. Philadelphia, Temple alumnus and incredible comedian. – quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Really one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. – marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family. – Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk -Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

Sorry. Bob is one of the nicest, funniest people I have ever met. I love you, Bob. https://t.co/pqFjMzcIWr – Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget The world has lost another comedy legend and television icon. pic.twitter.com/vXyJBFPgjP – WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 10, 2022

I am so shocked by @bobsagetpast. One of the nicest and caring people I have ever met and he just happens to be one of the funniest people on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. I love you dear friend. I am really sorry @kellyrizzo. And sorry for the rest of the family. – Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget – Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget. Loved by millions as the Dad of the Americas, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many brightest souls. -George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget. A good shot, a good conversation. Kind, funny, generous. TEAR. – Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022

As a child, I had the good fortune to meet Bob Saget along with millions of others like Danny Tanner. I never stopped smiling when Full House was on. As an adult I was very fortunate to know Bob as a dear friend. A soul as kind as one can be. Rest well, Bob. – Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) January 10, 2022