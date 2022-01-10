Celebrity Tributes for ‘Full House’ Comedian – The Hollywood Reporter

Connect with us

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full house star and comedian was found dead earlier today. Saget was 65 years old.

Saget was found unconscious in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead at the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Hollywood journalist Sunday evening. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in the case, and the Orange County medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in a statement to THR. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs. While we ask for privacy right now, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob has brought to the world.

The famous stand-up comedian and native of Philadelphia is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the popular ABC family sitcom. Full house, which ran from fall 1987 through May 1995 and was rebooted by Netflix in 2016.

John Stamos, his longtime friend Full house co-star, wrote simply, “I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.

Comedians from Norman Lear and Billy Crystal to Jon Stewart also shared their reactions to Saget’s untimely death on Sunday. Gilbert Gottfried said he was “still in shock” upon hearing the news: “I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We were on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend , actor and colleague Aristocrat Bob Saget. Whoopi Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget. With your immense heart and your abject madness.

See what Hollywood says below.

