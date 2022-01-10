Au Vilar in January: 11 shows in 25 days

The New Year at the Vilar Performing Arts Center has a full schedule, especially in January where 11 shows in 25 days, ranging from classical to bluegrass, Broadway to dance with a bit of rock and roll sprinkled in between, gave kicking off the new year. This is the essence of the Vilar Performing Arts Center: a variety of performances over a short period.

Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center, says quality and diversity are key factors that come into play when booking artists at VPAC.

We always think about the variety of performers in any given week or month, Hutchinson said. We also look at whether the show takes place during peak hours versus off-peak hours. We are also considering whether the show will appeal to local or regional residents or guests of the destination. Finally, does the artist allow us to reach new and / or existing audiences?

Concerts

With 530 seats located in a horseshoe-shaped theater, the Vilar bills itself as the place to see a concert, not only in Eagle County, but in the Rocky Mountains. Consider how memorable your day would be if you were skiing and snowboarding all day and then witnessing an amazing performance that night? Here are the artists who make up the Concert category:

Hear the Who’s like you’ve never heard them before with bluegrass renditions of iconic ’70s band songs by the HillBenders on January 13th.

Vilar Performing Arts Center / Courtesy photo

The HillBenders present WhoGrass Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. General admission: $ 25

WhoGrass is literally what it sounds like: The Who’s music played in a bluegrass style. You’ll love Pinball Wizard, Teenage Wasteland, and My Generation.

Relive the rise, fall and reunion of Simon and Garfunkel at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on January 21.

Vilar Performing Arts Center / Courtesy photo

The story of Simon and Garfunkel January 21, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $ 58

The humble beginnings, rise to fame, dramatic split, and reunion tour are all recounted in the concert-style theater performance depicting the lives of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Fan favorites like Cecelia, Mrs. Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water are enhanced by film footage and photos of the duo on stage.

Grand Funk Railway January 26, 7:30 p.m. – Tickets start at $ 75

The aptly named Some Kind of Wonderful Tour sums up the memories and melodies you will remember listening to 70s rock legends, Grand Funk Railroad. Hear from founding band members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher as they are joined by fellow rock and rollers who will bring arena rock to VPAC.

To dance

No need to wait for the Vail Dance Festival this summer, the Vilar hosts several dance groups during the winter.

The Dance Theater of Harlem returns to the Vail Valley on January 18.

Vilar Performing Arts Center / Courtesy photo

Harlem Dance Theater Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Reserved seats $ 78, students $ 75

Watch this 17-member dance company take the stage to perform works by George Balanchine as well as new works. The Dance Theater of Harlem has been in existence since 1969 and has toured around the world.

Body circulation January 29, 7 p.m. Reserved seats $ 62, students $ 25

Since the creation of the company in Los Angeles in 2007, its objective has been to enlighten and inspire all audiences. They move different, sound different, it’s a different kind of show than what you’ve seen before.

Classic

There will be quite a few classic performances in January due to the new classic Therese M. Grojean series.

Ilya Yakushev January 10, 6 p.m. General admission to the May gallery $ 125

Next to the theater is the intimate May Gallery, a great place to hear Ilya Yakushev, a solo pianist who has performed with orchestras around the world and started winning awards at the age of 12.

Maxwell Quartet January 16, 6 p.m. – General admission to the May gallery $ 125

You’ll find it hard to believe that all of this sound is coming from these four guys from the UK. The Maxwell Quartet, made up of friends who have played together in orchestras since their youth, will provide a lively and passionate performance.

Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society January 25, 7 p.m. Reserved seats $ 68, students $ 10

The works of Dvorak, Brahms, Mahler and Franck will come to life as two violinists, two violas, a cello and a piano engage audiences on the VPAC stage. Playing normally at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, enjoy having this vibrant showcase in our backyard.

Apollos Fire Jan. 31 7 p.m. Reserved seats $ 78, students $ 10

This show is a highlight of the season, according to Hutchinson. Hearing Vivaldis Winter from The Four Seasons performed live is a transcendent experience, every time. For fans of Chefs Table on Netflix, you’ve been humming the song for years, he said.

Broadway

Human Choir January 12, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $ 45

This is another of Hutchinson’s top picks. This is a large-scale Broadway production about an English pub known for its resident choir and sings hits from the 80s and 90s. The actors will even serve pints to members of the audience from the front of the stage, did he declare.