Bollywood Superstars’ Intense New Look For Vikram Vedha Is Indeed Fascinating





Bangalore, first published Jan 10, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

Today, January 10, is Hrithik Roshans 48th birthday, so wishes from his fans and followers are pouring in from all corners on social media. Additionally, today the directors of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha posted the first preview on social media. Hrithik Roshan, also called the Greek god of Bollywood, looked so intense and sturdy in his adult beard and mustache on the poster as Vedha. Hrithik is seen in sunglasses with disheveled hair and blood smeared on his face threading a black chain around his neck. He is seen wearing a black v-neck kurta shirt with an elaborate design in white color. Sharing this image, Hrithik wrote in both Devnagri and English. VEDHA. Speaking of Vikram Vedha, besides Hrithik the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is a remake of the Kollywood hit “Vikram Vedha”, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, released in 2017. The Tamil film starred stars like Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan. Pushkar and Gayatri are also leading the Hindi adaptation. Also Read: From Ranveer Singh To John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana Here Is A List Of The Fittest Actors In Bollywood Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller based on the popular Indian tale “Vikram aur Betaal”, tells the story of a rigid policeman who sets out to hunt down and kill an equally severe gangster. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment are producing the film associated with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. On top of that, ahead of Hrithik’s birthday, the actor welcomes an adorable pet dog named Mowgli. The actor shared a glimpse of his new pet dog, a stray indie on his social media handles. In the video, we can see Mowgli jumping and playing happily. Also read: Hrithik Roshan Welcomes Another Baby on His 48th Birthday; read on Last updated Jan 10, 2022 10:11 AM IS

