Mj Rodriguez becomes 1st transgender actor to win Golden Globe





And the category is … the history of the Golden Globes. On Sunday, 31-year-old Michaela Ja Mj Rodriguez won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series for her role as a stay-at-home mom and nurse Blanca on FX Pose. This is the first time in history that a transgender actor has won a Golden Globe. It is also the first Golden Globes victory for Pose, which premiered in 2018. Rodriguez first made history last summer after becoming the first transgender artist to be nominated for aSenior Acting Emmy.Rodriguez did not end up winning this award. While Pose was hailed for the biggest transgender cast in a scripted series, the stars of the series have expressed their lack of recognition for the accolades they have received. In 2020, Pose co-starsIndya Moore and Angelica Ross have their say against theEmmys For Ignoring Black Transgender Casting Showsin his list of nominees that year. Something abt trans ppl isn’t honored on an abt trans ppl show that created a culture to honor us because the world doesn’t,Moore tweeted, who plays Angel Evangelista, a transgender sex worker pursuing a modeling career. Let’s call it cognitive cissonance. Angelica Ross, who played black trans woman Candy Ferocity on the show, retweeted Moore and spoke candidly on Instagram about the rebuffs at the time. I want you to know up front that these tears are not about an award or nomination, Ross said. Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired that those of you who know me will know that I not only work on screen or behind the screen, but I work tirelessly so that our society values ​​trans lives and black peopletrans lives. Sunday, Rodriguezcelebrated his victory on social media. Wow! Talk about a sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that will open the door to many more young talent, she wrote on Instagram. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey, dreamed of changing others’ minds WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach for the stars !!!!! Rodriguez also shouted out his fellow nominees: Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Aniston, Christine Baranski and Elisabeth Moss. To the nominees, we are queens, she wrote. I am so happy to share the space with you! Each of you women is phenomenal. This story originally appeared on TODAY.com To followNBC outputtoTwitter,Facebook&Instagram

