HFPA seeks to regain Hollywood’s trust: “Don’t we want change?





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is hosting the 2022 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but don’t expect the glitz and glamor they’re known for.

This year, thanks to COVID and an industry-wide calculation, the ceremony will take place without an audience and without famous guests or presenters. It will also not be shown on TV or even broadcast live, but the show will continue.

This year’s event will be a private event and will not be broadcast live. We will provide real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and on our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u – Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

This year’s nominees are more diverse than in previous years and it has a lot to do with the changes the largely shameful organization has been implementing over the past year. Los Angeles Times investigation accused them of very disturbing practices last February.

In addition to revealing that the origin had no black members, Bombshell accused voters of accepting bribes and routinely leaving many deserving projects centered on people of color off their lists.

The organization made a few ill-received attempts to save face in the months since, but so far Hollywood has been reluctant to come back on board. NBC declined to air the Golden Globes this year, and several studios like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media have made it clear that they are done attending HFPA events until serious changes are made.

Neil Philips was hired to be the organization’s director of diversity in November and he sat down with the Grio Cortney Wills to discuss how he’s tackling some of the criticisms and why he’s optimistic that real change is coming.

While many were stunned when the HFPA announced it was suing the 2022 Golden Globes after months of controversy, Philips insists it’s a good sign.

It makes sense that the HFPA is doing what it was created to do. It makes even more sense, especially given the work the organization has put in over the past few months to respond to criticism, to respond to the call, he said.

We’re not just going to try to do some sort of quick fix to appease the critics. We’re going to look at ourselves in a very deep and deliberate way and we’re going to respond that way. We will see how we are structured, we will see how we operate, how we operate. We will look at our governance. We will review our eligibility criteria. We will be looking at the scope of our members. We will be looking at our leadership workforce, ”he said. “This is how you want organizations to react.

Neil Philips

Many outlets have reported that this year the Golden Globes failed to get any celebrities to agree to participate, and so far the industry and the public seem slow to accept the organization’s promises.

I think it’s a wonderful thing that our society has come to a point where activism and heightened awareness challenges individuals and organizations when they are wrong. When there is under-representation, it is a necessary brake and counterweight. That’s wonderful. And I think there has to be space for these individuals and organizations to be allowed to transform. Don’t we want that to happen? Don’t we want change? Philips continued.

When I see the depth of the HFPA’s reform and transformation efforts, it gives me great confidence that it will bear fruit. Not just in the short term to respond to immediate criticisms that must occur; but above all in the long term. In a sustainable way where real change can happen within the organization, with the organizations it engages with within the industry and hopefully given the visibility of Hollywood, well beyond this industry.

Despite all doubts, the HFPA has made some notable changes in recent months, including the addition of several new voting members to the organization, many of whom are black. This year’s nominees contain much more melanin.

Denzel Washington is shortlisted for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Macbeth and Mahershala Ali is up for the same award for his role in Swan song.

Unsafes Issa Rae and blackishs Tracee Ellis Ross nods for best actress in a musical or comedy series and Barry jenkins‘ The Underground Railroad is in the running for the best limited series. Anthony anderson got a nomination for his role in blackishand king richard won several nominations including one for Beyonce Be Alive, in the Best Original Song category. Will smith is shortlisted for Best Actor in a Drama and Aunjanue Ellis is a candidate for the Best Supporting Actress Award.

The stage is set for the 79th Golden Globe Awards Nominations at the Beverly Hilton on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The slightly blacker list of contenders is a step in the right direction, but Philips understands there’s a long way to go before Hollywood is ready to give the 79-year-old awards another chance.

We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, this is where we are at fault. This is where we are missing. And we need to address these issues. Some of these things can be fixed quickly. Most of them can’t. Most of them take time and resolve themselves. And in many ways, it’s hard to find tangible steps for progress, he said. But if we are transforming, becoming something different, something better, something more conscious, something more enlightened – it takes time.

And while the public won’t be watching when the organization announces this year’s winners, Philips hopes the honors aren’t lost on the nominees and winners.

This is a complex dynamic, but part of what should be at play here is that the creative sparkle is celebrated and that in and of itself is part of what this award does. That’s part of what a Golden Globe nomination and award should do. It should recognize the incredibly hard work, artistry, genius, collaboration and all of that stuff. And so I hope the artists who have been identified and nominated feel it.

