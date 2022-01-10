Albany Symphony shines in return for Proctors; Philadelphia Orchestra assistant conductor impresses – The Daily Gazette





The Albany Symphony Orchestra performed their first concert of the 2022 season on Saturday evening in a return engagement to Proctors after an absence of nearly two years. Not only did they perform wonderfully, especially on one of the great orchestral works in the repertoire, but it was also the debut of conductor Erina Yashima, assistant conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Although Yashima spent most of her studies in Germany, she worked with two of the greatest conductors: Ricardo Muti, Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director of the Philadelphia. She has shown she has the right stuff: clean, precise, tight sticking technique and a strong, confident presence. She led the orchestra through a varied program with a lot of poise with musicians attentive to every gesture. The show opened was Vivian Fungs A Childs Dream of Toys. The inspiration for the pieces was the boundless energy of a three-year-old. Except for a few moments where the tempo slowed down a bit, it was a boisterous and loaded adventure with the volume level punctuated by punchy strings and no melody but lots of rhythm. The strings slipped, the brass slipped, the woodwinds thumped their tongues, there was a whistle, a little xylophone everyone was involved. There was no tonal center. It was a huge contrast to the rest of the program. Violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan, 21, was the soloist in Alexander Glazunov’s Violin Concerto (1905). Wearing a long pink dress with a sparkling bodice, she performed this very romantic piece with a rich and deep tone, easy technique and softly romantic lyricism. The piece itself is very nostalgic, reminiscent of those heartbreaking love movies of the 1940s. There were melodies galore with occasional technical forays of double plays, overtones, and fast runs. Cadence added flowery embellishments to the main theme, but the finale had some fireworks. At times the pulse tended to sit still rather than move forward, but as the pace quickened Buchanan’s technique became smoother. The orchestra gave her great support and the audience applauded her a lot. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s wonderful Scheherazade was a must-see. Aided by sensational guest solo violinist, Nikki Chooi, who is the principal violin of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestras and a renowned soloist, the orchestra thrilled the large crowd. Chooi, who is the voice of Scheherazade, has performed with a powerful but exquisite sensuality in his many solos. From lush strings to the bravery brass section to individual soloists in the woods, the orchestra performed with zeal and great capacity. Yashima often asked for a wide, round sound and got it. The tempos were traditional. Because the work is divided into four sections, there was an expected lack of continuity. But the forward movement was generally strong with only occasional moments where the connections could have been smoother. It was a joy, however, to hear those sound waves breaking, supported by the robust brass on which Scheherazade’s voice sang. Loud cheers and a standing ovation were well deserved. ASO’s next concert will take place on February 12 at the Palace Theater with works by Kendall, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

