TV dad and comedian Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room





Actor Bob Saget arrives at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, United States on February 25, 2017. REUTERS / Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9 (Reuters) – Bob Saget, actor and comedian best known as the jovial father of the television series "Full House", has been found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. 'age 65, authorities and her family said on Sunday. The cause of Saget's death was unclear. Rescuers found the actor unconscious Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said. Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Fla. On Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he referred to the "really nice audience" and "a lot of positivity". "I had no idea I had done a two hour set tonight," he wrote. "I'm back in acting like I was when I was 26. Guess I find my new voice and love every moment." Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner in "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, as well as in a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. In the series, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his step-daughter. brother. and best friend. The actor also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997. Contrary to her healthy television image, Saget's stand-up act delivered more sizzling adult comedy. He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series "Entourage". "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs," the family said. John Stamos, Saget's co-star on "Full House," said he was "broken" and "gutted" by Saget's death. "I am in total and utter shock," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I'll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Comedian Jon Stewart called Saget "just the funniest and kindest" in a tweet on Sunday. "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander said that Saget "was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a" good egg. " The local medical examiner's office will determine Saget's cause of death, the sheriff's department said. Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill and Chris Reese Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

