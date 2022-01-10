Actors, singers, the more we’ve lost this year





Hollywood mourns in the New Year over the deaths of celebrities including NFL legend Dan Reeves and Oscar-nominated “Last Picture Show” director Peter Bogdanovich. Below, Page Six recalls the actors, singers, and other stars we lost in 2022. Bob saget May 17, 1956 – January 2022 Bob Saget died at 65. Getty Images Bob Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the “Full House” actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The cause of his death was not immediately revealed. Sidney Poitier February 20, 1927-January 2022 Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died in January 2022. AFP via Getty Images Oscar winner Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94, Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell announced it on January 7. His cause of death was not immediately confirmed. Poitier was a Hollywood fixture for 71 years, appearing in iconic films including A Raisin in the Sun ”and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. He won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963, and then received an Honorary Oscar in 2001. Pierre Bogdanovich July 30, 1939-Jan. 6, 2022 Director Peter Bogdanovich died on January 6. Getty Images Filmmaker and historian Peter Bogdanovich deceased at 82 January 6 from natural causes. Bogdanovich directed the most famous 1971 drama “The Last Picture Show”, which received eight Oscar nominations. He also directed “Paper Moon” in 1973, “They All Laughed” in 1981 and “Mask” in 1985, among other films. Bogdanovich was also an actor, appearing in “The Sopranos” and “The Other Side of the Wind” in 2018. Kim Mi-soo March 16, 1992-Jan. 5, 2022 South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo died on January 5. Seokyong Lee / Penta Press / Shutter South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo deceased at 29 January 5. The cause was not immediately released. Mi-soo was known for her role in the JTBC series “Snowdrop”. She had also started filming the Disney + show “Sixth Sense Kiss” before her death. Joan copeland June 1, 1922-Jan. 4, 2022 Broadway star Joan Copeland died on January 4. Getty Images Broadway star Joan Copeland deceased at 99 Jan 4. Playwright Arthur Miller’s younger sister made a name for herself with roles in the 1976 revival of “Pal Joey”, her brother’s 1981 play “The American Clock.” Copeland has also appeared in soap operas such as “Search for Tomorrow” and “One Life to Live”. jay weaver July 18, 1979-Jan. 2, 2022 Big Daddy Weave bassist Jay Weaver passed away on January 2. Terry wyatt Big Daddy Weave bassist Jay Weaver deceased at 42 on January 2 of complications from COVID-19. Max Julien July 12, 1933-Jan. 1, 2022 “The Mack” star Max Julien passed away on January 1. Wire picture Actor Max Julien deceased at 88 on Jan 1. Julien was best known for his role as Goldie in the 1973 film “The Mack”. He also appeared in the 1970s “Getting Straight” and “Def Jam’s How to Be a Player” in 1997 and wrote “Cleopatra Jones” in 1973. Dan Reeves Jan. January 19, 1944-Jan. 1, 2022 Former NFL player and coach Dan Reeves died on January 1. Anthony J Causi NFL legend Dan Reeves deceased at 77 January 1 of complications from dementia. Reeves was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965 to 1972. He played in nine Super Bowls, winning in 1972 against the Miami Dolphins. Reeves went on to coach teams such as the Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants before retiring in 2003.

