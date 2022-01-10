Bob Saget Dead: “Full House” actor found unconscious at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, says Orange County Sheriff





ORLANDO, Fla .– Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single father Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the sarcastic host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died, according to Florida authorities. He was 65 years old. The Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office was called on Sunday regarding an “unconscious man” in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, according to a statement from the sheriff on Twitter. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no sign of criminal act or drug use in this case.” Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi – Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022 Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do a Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed. The other comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit but also for his kindness. SEE ALSO: Comedians, friends, co-stars react to the death of Bob Saget: “I am broken. I’m empty’ “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in utter shock and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House.” I love you so much Bobby. “ Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote that the comedian “was as lovable as he was human as he was funny. And in my opinion he was hilarious.” “In an often ruthless business, he was historically not only hilarious, but most of all one of the nicest human beings I have ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter. Saget’s publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saget the stand-up showed its backhand with what became a much talked about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” – in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke – which revealed its meaning notoriously dirty humor. Saget, also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” played Danny Tanner, a widower and father of three young daughters, on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also made the Olsen twins famous Mary- Kate and Ashley on her debut in 1987. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether it is to play a loving father in ‘Full House’ or to animate the early years of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ “with his characteristic wit and charm, Bob has always known how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our hearts go out to his family as we mourn the passing of an incredibly gifted comedian and talent, ”ABC Entertainment said in a statement. The show’s popularity hasn’t deterred critics, with some calling it cheesy and others deeming it unreal. Saget, as lovable and funny in an interview as he was on television screens, took to the brickbats in stride. “’Full House’ was a love show but obviously overkill. It had its heightened reality, a brilliant Willy Wonka quality,” he said in 2001. That year, Saget made another pass playing a widowed father with alluring children in the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad”. He found himself repeatedly answering questions about his habit of playing sitcom widowers and had a ready answer: “(Kevin) Costner makes three, four baseball movies and that’s good. That’s my reasoning.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/bob-saget-dead-ritz-carlton-orlando-death/11446679/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos