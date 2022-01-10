Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget’s “huge heart and abject madness”

1/5

Bob Saget (left) and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Hollywood remembered the late comedian on social media Sunday. File photo by Gregg DeGuire / UPI | License photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) – Dozens of celebrities took to social media Sunday night to mourn the death of Bob Saget at the age of 65. The actor and Full house alum was found dead in his Florida hotel room, just hours after performing a 2-hour standing set.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said neither drugs nor foul play were suspected in his death, but the cause has yet to be revealed.

“Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your big heart and your abject madness, my condolences to his daughters and his family”, Whoopi Goldberg noted.

“I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in utter shock and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” lamented Jean Stamos.

Candace Cameron Bure tweeted: “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“Bob Saget … Just the funniest and cutest …” Jon Stewart wrote on Twitter.

“I am sitting here in total shock and supreme sadness. Bob? Bob ??? Howww ??? It doesn’t make sense! There is so much to say and I will do it later, but for the moment, my love goes to his wonderful wife and 3 wonderful daughters. I’m so sorry “, Jamie Kennedy noted in a post.

“Bob Saget. A good shot, a good conversation. Nice, funny, generous. RIP,” wrote Russel Crowe.

“I just can’t believe it. What a great guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked about his kids all the time. Such a loss,” tweeted Kat Dennings.

“I want to share the vocal texts that I’m listening to and that we’re parting this week. I laugh and cry. I’m more than sad. I can’t believe it. I loved you Sag. We all have it. do”, wrote Danish cook.

“Devastated by the loss of my friend @bobsaget. He was not only funny, but really one of the good guys. Love this pic. Hope they laugh together,” noted Melissa Rivers, who shared a photo of Saget with her late mum, Joan.

“Bob Saget was such a lovable human as he was funny. And in my opinion he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved him more,” Free Normal lear.

“I am shocked at such a loss”, noted Howie Mandel.

“I really liked this man. I met him 40 years ago while doing stand-up in Toronto. We both continued to have very busy lives and didn’t get together much time. what we did was so precious to me. We were talking about life, family and all the things that were so much more important than show business. I don’t know anyone with a bigger heart. He showed up every time which I asked for and gave himself much more than expected. He suffered a great loss in his life with the passing of his sisters, relatives and friends. It was always treated with so much grace, humor and class. The laughter and joy he gave to the world was paled compared to the time and dedication he devoted to family, friends and charities such as scleroderma. He was right there doing this. he loved. It’s beyond comprehension. I just need to cry. I love you Bob. “