In the Golden Globes 2022: no stars, many masks

Long billed as Hollywood’s party of the year, the Sunday Golden Globes felt more like an intimate tax lawyer convention.

Even though the evening was in black attire, the usual bubbly vibe was gone.

It obviously looked different, a Hollywood Foreign Press Assn said. member who declined to be appointed due to the sensitivity of the situation. The atmosphere, the member said, was more like the annual grants banquet where the HFPA announces the charities it supports.

I think one of the magical things about Pre-Pandemic Globes when there’s a house full of celebrities isn’t just what happens during the live broadcast, but during the commercials. Those moments when you catch Spielberg talking to an aspiring TV actor. Those moments that we obviously didn’t have, there weren’t any commercials and there weren’t any celebrities.

Still rebounding after months of controversy sparked by a February 2021 Times investigation, widely shunned by the industry and hampered by a wave of coronavirus, the HFPA held its 79th awards ceremony, for all intents and purposes , in the dark. There were no celebrities (at least apart from the pre-recorded greetings from Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, separately supporting the group’s charitable donations), red carpet, audience or celebrity host on the hall stage. Beverly Hiltons Ball. The ceremony itself was not televised, nor broadcast live.

For the members, accustomed to drinking and dining over the years, the lack of food and drink during the ceremony only added to the somber mood.

I think it’s quite courageous; the HFPA loves our food, the member moaned before the event kicked off, adding that they were hoping to see some kind of buffet at the poolside reception after the ceremony. Unless Hélène [Hoehne, HFPA president] wants to end up in the pool.

Once the most popular ticket to kick off awards season, the decision to host the Globes this year had left a lot of people scratching their heads.

When I was still a member, I totally opposed the idea, said Wenting Xu, a former Chinese member, who quit the HFPA in protest last June, calling the group toxic and its reform efforts. facade.

The organization should focus on real reform and not force the industry to think the HFPA is still capable of winning the Golden Globes even after NBC dumps them. But many members said: The show must go on. I don’t think it was a wise decision. It just puts the whole association in the awkward position of awarding prizes to talent and movie studios without their support.

In a statement, HFPA spokesperson James Lee said the association never said we would not announce the winners on Sunday, noting that the group recognized the best in film and television. in times of war and national crises with or without an audience.

It’s a unique year, added Lee. We fought hard to reform our organization from top to bottom. He is more responsible, diverse and inclusive than he has ever been. We did a real soul-searching and everyone agrees that the reform and the change didn’t stop on December 31st and won’t end in 2022. We were there for the long haul.

As late as Monday, a booker working with the HFPA was still contacting publicists in an unsuccessful attempt to ask the stars to attend the ceremony.

Instead, the ceremony took place in the shadow of actor Tom Cruise having returned his three Globes while actress Scarlett Johansson urged her fellow comedians to withdraw from the association. The usual galaxy of celebs and alcoholic merriment has been replaced with a focus on the philanthropic activities of the HFPA and its new five-year partnership with the NAACP to promote greater inclusion in the film industry. Presenters included representatives from arts organizations such as NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and the Latino Film Institute.

The evening was more serious, the MP said, but still a festive aspect of both art and philanthropy. I was impressed. I was really captivated by the presenters because they didn’t just read a script; they participated in their presentations and spoke from the heart.

And it took about an hour and a half, the member said with a laugh. Maybe that’s something we want to save for the future, instead of spending three hours.

Outside the ballroom, HFPA board member Jeff Harris was optimistic about the recent changes the organization has made to become more ethical and inclusive. He was quick to tout the 2022 Golden Globes’ focus on philanthropy and the HFPA’s efforts to help underrepresented youth get into both journalism and film.

A lot of work has been put into it and we have made very great progress, he said. There is more work to be done. Would continue this work over the years. But I hope people really see what has been done, because it has been important.

Diederik van Hoogstraten, a former member from the Netherlands who stepped down alongside Xu in June and remains critical of the organization, called the focus on philanthropy a smart strategy.

But, he added, this does not hide the practices of the association itself and it cannot make us forget the fact that no one in the industry wants to be a part of this ceremony.

Last year, the association implemented a series of measures and reforms, including the establishment of new statutes and a code of conduct, the hiring of its first head of diversity and the addition of 21 members including six black journalists. In December, HFPA President Helen Hoehne told Vanity Fair: This is the new HFPA 2.0.

Many HFPA members supported the idea of ​​putting on a stripped-down show and took issue with the way they were portrayed in the media, suggesting that the criticism has unfairly targeted foreign journalists in America.

Yet the HFPA has struggled to regain the favor of powerful Hollywood publicists and studios. Some HFPA members have complained that they have had little communication or input with the group’s key decisions. One member said he only heard about this year’s Globes and its format by reading about it in the media.

Additionally, former members note that the HFPA has not curbed its practice of paying grassroots members for serving on committees.

The Times investigation found that the HFPA has long been paying an increasing amount of money to the group, paying members around $ 2 million in 2020 for serving on numerous committees and performing various tasks. The HFPA said its compensation practices are consistent with those of other nonprofits.

Lee took issue with the lack of communication with members and defended the continuation of compensation.

Members work hard throughout the year on various committees that operate the HFPA, he said in the statement. They are also journalists who were unemployed this year. Instead of writing, they spent hundreds and hundreds of hours creating reforms, pushing them through and putting them in place to ensure that we become a diverse and inclusive association whose members are now held. to be accountable under a new code of conduct.

But van Hoogstraten, who remains in contact with some members of the association, is still not convinced that the HFPA has really taken a step forward.

The people who were part of the ruling elite are still there, he said. They closed the door, closed the windows, say: There are no questions, let’s move on and go back to the Globes.

As the 79th Golden Globes wrapped up with the traditional announcement of the Best Dramatic Film award, this year going to Netflixs The Power of the Dog, dozens of attendees rushed to the pool deck for the reception, where they were served sushi and various grills. delicacies, buffet style. Department store house music and lively chatter emanated from the party as people in tuxedos and dresses warmed themselves by radiators and fireplaces.

Xu said the ceremony did not understand.

For them the main criticism is the lack of diversity, but I don’t think they understand the most important problem: they have to clean the house.