Man charged with death of toddler now charged with killing woman
FARMINGTON The Farmington Man accused of child abuse in the drowning death of her son is now accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a residence northwest of Aztec.
Ortega is accused of killing Harris in the early hours of July 30 at a residence on County Road 3086, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, issued a press release on Jan. 7 announcing the charges against Ortega.
The accused has been held since August 31 at the San Juan County Detention Center and remained in jail on January 8.
Homicide investigation details
The sheriff’s office was dispatched around 3:44 a.m. on July 30 to a residence on County Road 3086 to investigate a reported homicide.
Harris had a gunshot wound to the head. She was found on the floor by a woman inside the residence who then called 911. She told investigators she heard a loud bang before finding Harris.
Harris died at the scene.
Bullet holes were found in the front door of the residence. Five 9mm cartridge cases were found outside on or near the front porch.
The Sheriff’s Office press release provides a summary of the investigation by detectives into Harris’s death.
During their investigation, detectives interviewed several people and executed numerous search warrants. After conducting a thorough investigation, Jaden Ortega was identified as the homicide suspect.
This is a man who told investigators Ortega personally told him he was responsible for Harris’ murder.
Ortega allegedly told the man he knocked on Harris’ front door, then emptied his magazine, firing the pistol into the residence, court documents show.
The man also said Jaden then fled from the scene in his mother’s vehicle, damaging the passenger car as he fled the scene.
Ortega’s mother told investigators her son took his vehicle on the night of July 29 without permission and was badly damaged when it was returned to him.
One of the Snapchat videos collected as evidence shows Ortega posing with multiple guns, including the green 9mm handgun that was allegedly used in Harris’ death, court documents show.
A laboratory at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined shell casings collected in the homicide case along with shell casings recovered in another criminal case of which Ortega is accused .
The lab’s results showed a positive lead that shells were fired from the same weapon in both cases, according to court documents.
A Snapchat photo posted on August 20 shows Ortega trying to sell the green handgun for $ 400, about a month after he allegedly killed Harris.
No court date has been set in the Jadens homicide case and no attorneys have been listed in the case, court records show.
Ortegas two other pending criminal cases
Ortega has two criminal cases pending in the state district court.
He is accused of child abuse in the drowning death of February 4 of her baby boy Santo Ortega, found dead in the tub of a Farmington apartment.
The defendant allegedly left the child unattended in the bathroom and fell asleep in another room of the residence.
Jaden is also charged with attempted murder and other charges resulting from a car shootout on July 20 in which a woman was shot in one of her ankles.
Jadens’ co-accused Samuel Stevens told investigators Jaden ordered him to shoot a vehicle because the driver attacked a relative of Jadens at law enforcement, according to Daily Times records.
