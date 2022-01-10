Bob Saget recalled by other comedians and Hollywood stars

We’re not starting the New Year off on the right foot at all. Just days after Bob Saget posted a touching tribute story in honor of Betty White’s passing, the Full house The star died shortly after performing his last comedy act in Florida. The actor and comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 65 and the cause of death has yet to be clarified.
In life, Saget was known to be very nice to everyone he met. This has left fans and friends around the world in mourning after news of his passing broke. Among them is the great 99-year-old comedian Norman Lear, who posted an image of himself alongside Saget on Twitter and wrote: “Bob Saget was such a lovable human as he was funny. opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved him more. “
MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY
“Still in shock,” said Gilbert Gottfried, who appeared on Bob Saget’s Comedy Central Roast. “I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget.”
“It’s always disheartening when we lose artists who touched us through their work, often doubly when they were universally known to be kind, caring and funny. RIP to Bob Saget, and my heart goes out to all who are there. have known and loved. ”Zelda Williams tweeted.
Kat Dennings, who co-starred with Bob on the short-lived sitcom Raising daddy, posted online: “Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! Cutest man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family. “
“I’m stunned! Noooo !!!!” Meredith Salenger tweets. “Bob Saget was just with us a few months ago! Truly the nicest man. What a heart. He had suffered so much loss. And he was a wonderful friend to so many people. Just heartbreaking. Oh my just awful. . We loved him. “
“There was no one nicer in Hollywood than Bob Saget,” wrote Josh Gad. “I find it hard to understand this. I don’t want to believe it. It’s too much to handle.”
Another touching tweet from Joel McHale read: “I am so shocked by the passing of Bob Saget. One of the nicest and caring people I have ever met and he just so happens to be one of the most Funny planet. I’ll miss you so much Bob. I love you dear friend. I’m so sorry Kelly Rizzo. And so sorry for the rest of the family.
Related: Bob Saget Shares Hilarious Betty White Story To Honor Comedy Legend
And a message from a heartbroken John Stamos reads: “I am broken. I am drained. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you. so Bobby. “
Tributes continue to pour in as more friends and fans of Saget share their memories and thoughts on the comedian’s death. Saget was one of those who always focused on the positive, as you could hear from his podcast Bob Saget is here for you, which he created to help lift the spirits of those suffering during the pandemic. The world is now a little less funny without Saget, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace.
Top Gun: Maverick: cast, plot, release date & everything we know
After more than 35 years since the original classic and almost three years of hindsight, the wait is almost over.
Read more
About the Author
Jeremy Dick (4759 articles published)
Jeremy Dick has been a writer and editor since 2014. He is a self-proclaimed horror expert, pop culture enthusiast and Bob Saget fanatic.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos