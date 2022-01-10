Shocking! Uncover Some Shocking Secrets Revealed By ‘CES’ Bollywood Celebrities





MUMBAI:We have witnessed amazing Bollywood actors and directors over time, we have also had many controversial stories about them. Many of these controversial stories are made up, but few of them are also real. Many fans on social media say that there are many dark secrets of the Bollywood industry. Speaking of the same line, today let’s take a look at some of the Bollywood secrets revealed by the celebrities themselves. 1. Resul Pookutty Resul Pokutty won the Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, he revealed he almost collapsed when no one was interested in working with him after his Oscar victory. 2. Manoj Bajpai While interacting with the media, actor Manoj Bajpai revealed that the Bollywood industry celebrates mediocrity and ignores the talented. He also said that it is everyone’s responsibility to make the industry a brotherhood. He also says that, as I said before, this industry has wasted talent so much that in any other country, talent that didn’t start given their due dates. 3. AR Rahman Music composer AR Rahman in one of his interactions reveals that there is a group of people in the industry who have kept him from making music in the industry. AR Rahman revealed in one of his media interactions that when Mukesh Chhabra approached him about Dil Bechara’s music, he said many people in the industry told him not to approach him. ALSO READ (Birthday special! Hrithik Roshans THESE highly anticipated films are surely a REGION for his fans) 4. Raveena Tandon In one of her interactions with the media, the actress revealed the Bollywood industry and a bit of politics in the industry. The actress revealed that there are a lot of people in the industry who plan other people to fail, but the actress also said that if there are bad people in the industry, there are also had good people. 5. Govinda Shatrughan Sinha once said that actor Govinda was banned from the Bollywood industry after his low phase, Shatrughan Sinha also said that Govinda is a complete actor and that despite being such a great talent he is ignored in the industry. 6. Abhinav Singh Kashyap Abhinav Singh Kashyap in a media interaction revealed that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged his career after the movie Dabangg he wrote that he knew who his enemies Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan were. Well, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have revealed dark secrets about the industry. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments section below. For more information on the digital world and Bollywood TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. ALSO READ (INTERESTING! After the divorce in court, Hrithik got out and opened the car door for Sussanne: Rakesh Roshan)

