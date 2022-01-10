Death of Bob Saget: Full House actor found unconscious in Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room

Bob Saget, the actor most famous for his lead role as Danny Tanner in the television sitcom Full house, died at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news on Twitter with a statement on January 10.

Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room, the office wrote.

The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Just hours before the star’s body was found, Bob – who was affectionately known as Americas Dad – took to Twitter after performing a comedy show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville.

Loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Admiring audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening, the star wrote.

I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m addicted to this shit again.

The star also added a link for people to see what dates it was performing on in 2022.

Bob was beloved as a comedian, a rare Hollywood talent who could play as a healthy father in prime time while still maintaining a standing presence by exploring humor that was at times dark and laden with epithets.

Full house, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons.

He lived in syndication with enough nostalgia around him that Netflix took on a spin-off in 2016, Fuller house, with Candace but with frequent appearances from original stars including Bob, Dave Coulier and John Stamos.

It lasted for five seasons, ending in 2020.

In February 2021, Bob declared that he had nothing but love for his Full house family.

They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids, Bob said on the Inside you with Michael Rosenbaum Podcast. But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me.

Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I sort of understood everything about them. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve been through tough things.

Bob added: I’m very close to Candace, it always has been since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep at my house and play with my oldest daughter Aubrey.

In one July 2021 interview, Bob has revealed how unexpected the trajectory of his career is.

Full house was an accident, he said. I got fired on CBS and asked to be in Full house.

American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the late star on social media.

Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago, he wrote on Twitter.

We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget.

Star trek Actor George Takei – who played Hikaru Sulu on the hit series – also paid tribute to Bob with a poignant message.

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget, he wrote on Twitter.

Loved by millions as the Dad of the Americas, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

Gone too soon, like so many brightest souls.

John Stamos, who starred with Bob on the iconic TV series, paid for it in a touching Twitter post.

I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock, John wrote.

I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.

Ashley Olsen also shared her shock as news of Americas Dad’s death leaked.

It cannot be reality. There will NEVER be another. My heart is broken. We love you, she wrote on Twitter.

