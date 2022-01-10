Entertainment
Death of Bob Saget: Full House actor found unconscious in Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room
Bob Saget, the actor most famous for his lead role as Danny Tanner in the television sitcom Full house, died at the age of 65.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news on Twitter with a statement on January 10.
Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room, the office wrote.
WATCH IN THE VIDEO ABOVE: Bob Saget is reflected in one of his last Australian TV interviews
The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.
Just hours before the star’s body was found, Bob – who was affectionately known as Americas Dad – took to Twitter after performing a comedy show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville.
Loved the show tonight @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Admiring audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening, the star wrote.
I didn’t know I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m addicted to this shit again.
The star also added a link for people to see what dates it was performing on in 2022.
Bob was beloved as a comedian, a rare Hollywood talent who could play as a healthy father in prime time while still maintaining a standing presence by exploring humor that was at times dark and laden with epithets.
Full house, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons.
He lived in syndication with enough nostalgia around him that Netflix took on a spin-off in 2016, Fuller house, with Candace but with frequent appearances from original stars including Bob, Dave Coulier and John Stamos.
It lasted for five seasons, ending in 2020.
In February 2021, Bob declared that he had nothing but love for his Full house family.
They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids, Bob said on the Inside you with Michael Rosenbaum Podcast. But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me.
Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I sort of understood everything about them. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve been through tough things.
Bob added: I’m very close to Candace, it always has been since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep at my house and play with my oldest daughter Aubrey.
In one July 2021 interview, Bob has revealed how unexpected the trajectory of his career is.
Full house was an accident, he said. I got fired on CBS and asked to be in Full house.
American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the late star on social media.
Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago, he wrote on Twitter.
We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget.
Star trek Actor George Takei – who played Hikaru Sulu on the hit series – also paid tribute to Bob with a poignant message.
Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of comedian Bob Saget, he wrote on Twitter.
Loved by millions as the Dad of the Americas, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.
Gone too soon, like so many brightest souls.
This Can’t Be Reality – Ashley Olsen
John Stamos, who starred with Bob on the iconic TV series, paid for it in a touching Twitter post.
I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock, John wrote.
I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
Ashley Olsen also shared her shock as news of Americas Dad’s death leaked.
It cannot be reality. There will NEVER be another. My heart is broken. We love you, she wrote on Twitter.
With NBC and CNN
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/iconic-full-house-actor-bob-saget-dead-aged-65-c-5246947
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]