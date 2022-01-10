“Dexter: New Blood” final recap: Michael C. Hall and his company take advantage of an overhaul to carve out a final chapter (SPOILERS)

Rightly titled “Sins of the Father”, the final episode settled the fate of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who – having cheated death several times before – finally accepted it. The fact that the murder was blamed on his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), not only sent the serial killer to face his seemingly inevitable fate, but also kept the boy from becoming the victim of his own “black passenger. “.
“I want to be normal,” said Harrison, in a moment that saw Dexter revisit all the collateral damage done and lives lost over the years – his wife and sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) among them – despite his ” code ”, justifying the murder by reserving it for those he deemed worthy of self-defense justice.
The arrival also saw Dexter’s girlfriend, Local Sheriff Angela (Julia Jones), become the last to identify his secret, surviving where those before her had not. Of course, Dexter’s relationship with her reflected his arrogance and faith that he could continue to evade detection, and frankly, he still would have run away without her decision not to just run away.
Angela not only connected Dexter to the Bay Harbor Butcher murders, but, thanks to him, finally learned the truth about the missing women in her area, a pretty impressive goal for any local cop.
As well as a reminder of how incredibly good Hall is in this role, the revival of “Dexter” worked so well in part because he didn’t worry about milking him more, but instead sought to provide the character. the farewell he was missing.
This included skillfully reconnecting that run to the previous series with Angela contacting Angel Batista (David Zayas), one of Dexter’s former colleagues in the Miami Police Department, who like everyone else had believed him dead.
“New Blood” didn’t resolve all the details, and the mythological aspects of whether Harrison might be the worst type of song on the old block seemed a bit strained at times; Yet by using this reshuffle to kill the title character, writer-producer Clyde Phillips provided a long-delayed sense of justice that significantly failed to romanticize its protagonist.
Long lasting sets can easily leave a bad taste with an unsatisfying finish, and in hindsight this whole exercise seemed designed to erase that.
In that sense, “Dexter” was not the usual seizure of money, but rather an attempt to carve out an ending for himself that would alter his legacy. Despite the skepticism at the start of this season, mission accomplished, in a series that took Dexter and his “black passenger” and delivered one hell of a ride.
