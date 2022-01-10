Comedians, friends, co-stars react to the death of Bob Saget | Entertainment

Entertainment
Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of girls on the sitcom Full House, was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death to 65 peers and shocked fans and tributes poured in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.
Bob Saget was a human as adorable as he was funny. And in my opinion, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved her more. Norman Lear, via Twitter
I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in complete and utter shock. I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. John Stamos, via Twitter
Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us with as much grace as he always has. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, in a statement.
I don’t even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was fortunate to work with someone so funny, touching, and kind. His role on himym was a voice into the future, looking back at all the complexity of life with a smile, and that’s how I will always remember him. Craig Thomas, co-creator of “How I Met You Mother”, via Twitter
He had a big, big heart, and a wonderfully twisted comedic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for God’s sake. Jim Carrey, via Twitter.
Still … in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to a friend, comedian and aristocratic colleague Bob Saget. Gilbert Gottfried, via Twitter
I know people are losing loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget strikes deeply. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a good egg. Too early he leaves. Jason Alexander, via Twitter.
Oh my God. Bob Saget !!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he’s always been so kind and protective. So sorry for his family. Kat Dennings, via Twitter
RIP buddy … Life can become (expletive) in an instant. My heart is aching for his whole family. In an often ruthless business, he was historically not only hilarious, but more importantly, one of the nicest human beings I have ever met in my career. Richard Lewis, via Twitter
A few months ago, I had the pleasure of a frank interaction with Bob Saget and Norman Lear which had a warmth usually reserved for longtime friends. Every story I heard about Bob was confirmed that night. His dark humor, his generosity and his love for people. Jeremy O. Harris, via Twitter
