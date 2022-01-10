Alberta Animal Shelters Receive Influx Of Donations In Honor Of TV Icon Betty White





Calgary Animal Shelters have already received thousands of dollars in donations following a social media challenge created to honor late comedian and comedian Betty White. The Betty White Challenge is asking people to donate $ 5 to a local animal shelter on January 17, which would have been the 100th birthday of the last surviving member of Golden girls sitcom. White, who died on December 31, was fond of animals and had a TV show in the 1970s devoted to celebrities, their pets, ecology and the conservation of wildlife. Deanna Thompson, executive director of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, said donations to the organization have already started, more than a week from the start date of the challenge. These donations will help thousands of animals around the world. “We started to see some of these gifts coming in her honor… we got a really cute note from someone,” she said. “It is truly heartwarming that people give a little token of appreciation for his life and his legacy.” Thompson said donations couldn’t have come at a better time as January and February are the organization’s busiest months for admitting animals and they are also usually when donations drop to their point. the lowest. Audra the cat rests at the Cochrane and Area Humane Society. The group says it has already received $ 3,600 in donations on White’s behalf. (Submitted by Cochrane and the Area Humane Society) “Our shelter is full, so full of dogs and cats, and we have a long waiting list of animals to come in. So every penny counts.” Carrie Fritz, executive director of the Calgary Humane Society, said the organization had already raised $ 6,000, more than a week before White’s birthday, while celebrating his 100th birthday. “Everyone loves Betty White, and they know her for her background as an actress and for being a wonderful comedian. But a lot of people didn’t know she was also an animal lover,” said Fritz. The Cochrane and Area Humane Society says it has already received $ 3,600 in donations on White’s behalf. “Seeing all of these little animal rescues benefiting from it is amazing,” said Lisa Kedian, communications coordinator for the Humane Society. “Each year the number of animals in our care increases, and so does the costs.” Kedian says people can help year round by donating goods, dropping off pet food, and hosting or volunteering with animals.

