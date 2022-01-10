“Pathan”, “Lion” and “Tiger 3”: this is what awaits Shah Rukh Khan





The past year has not been particularly memorable for fans of Shah Rukh Khan as “King of Romance”, who was last seen in the film without commercial success. Zero, had no version. He refrained from announcing plans much to the disappointment of the “SRKians”. Things may not be too different this year and Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place in several states following an increase in Omicron cases in the country. He does, however, have some big plans in his kitty, which could help him reappear as the “Baadshah” of Bollywood. Based on what has been reported so far on SRK’s upcoming films, here’s a look at his strategy to reclaim his throne. Franchise Magic There is no denying that franchising has become a successful formula over the years. Hrithik Roshan, for example, consolidated his position in the industry with the Krishna saga, which was aimed at the younger generation. Likewise, Salman Khan re-energized his career with the Dabangg films, which take place in the heart of the country. SRK is set to use this technique as he will be seen playing the main character in Pathan, part of the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. The action thriller is in good hands as it’s directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously used the microphone for the 2019 blockbuster War. It stars Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist while John Abraham plays the antagonist. Read also |“Tiger 3” to “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2”: what awaits Salman Khan in 2022 A new collaboration SRK marked one of the biggest hits of his career when he collaborated with Rohit Shetty for Chennai Express, an action comedy about a North Indian who falls in love with the daughter of a Tamil Don. He is about to revisit the ‘masala’ genre with Lion, which marks Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s Bollywood debut. It is likely to feature “King Khan” in a dual role and many hero rise scenes. To mix together the Dilwale the actor never really hesitated to experiment with his real image. Zero, for example, was completely different from the 2016 version Dear Zindagi. The Aanand L Rai-directed film set in Heart of Hindi starred the actor as someone struggling with a vertical challenge. Dear Zindagi, on the other hand, was an urban film and starred SRK as an advisor. He is ready to experiment again with his image as Pathan is also different from Lion like cheese chalk. He will also team up with leading filmmaker Rajkumar ‘Raju’ Hirani, who has a record 100% box office success, for a social drama. Awesome cameos on the cards? SRK is no stranger to powerful cameo appearances. He, for example, left fans begging for more when he briefly appeared alongside Aishwarya Rai in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. He hopes to reapply this formula to impress moviegoers. The star will be seen as “Pathan” in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,the third installment of this franchise. He is also expected to appear in the Hindi version of R Madhavan’s magnum opus. Rocket.

