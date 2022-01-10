Baahubali actor Sathyaraj hospitalized with COVID: report





Divya Sathyaraj posted this. (Image courtesy: divya_sathyaraj) Strong points Sathyaraj contracted the virus

Sathyaraj was in home quarantine after testing positive

Sathyaraj portrayed Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ movie franchise New Delhi: On Sunday, veteran actor Sathyaraj, widely known across the country for playing Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise, was reportedly admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. The actor was reportedly exhibiting severe symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. The 67-year-old actor was in home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Sathyaraj fans have shared their best wishes on social media platforms and wished him good health to fully recover from Covid-19. On Saturday, actor Nafisa Ali also tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Nafisa wrote: “Guess what I have! Lucky 7 bed !! High fever and congested throat but it’s getting better with my great medical team in Goa.” She also added: “I hope to be allowed to go home in a few days to isolate herself … #covidpositive,” Nafisa wrote in her caption. Playback singer Arijit Singh and his wife Koel Roy have tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on her Facebook account, Arijit wrote: “My wife and I have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and we have quarantined ourselves.” Check out Nafisa Ali’s post here Earlier on Saturday, producer Madhur Bhandarkar also tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker released a statement and said he was exhibiting mild symptoms and had isolated himself. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Madhur wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid. I have been fully vaccinated but have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself.” He added: “Those who have come in contact with me are kind enough to get you tested. Be careful and follow Covid-19 protocols.” Read Madhur Bhandarkar’s statement here: Recently, other Bollywood and TV celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami, among others, have also contracted the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/baahubali-actor-sathyaraj-hospitalised-with-covid-report-2698902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos