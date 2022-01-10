British actress Demi Mann to star in upcoming Bollywood thriller Room









ANI |

Update: January 10, 2022 1:30 PM IS

New Delhi [India], Jan. 10 (ANI / ATK): Hollywood actress Demi Mann will star alongside Parvin Dabbas in the upcoming thriller movie directed by Sikandar Sidhu.

Demi Mann, an Anglo-Indian actress known for her roles in Skyfall (2012) and Frank and Ava (2018), landed the lead role in the upcoming Bollywood and Hollywood film – Room. The story follows a banker who wakes up in a room to find he has been kidnapped by a patriotic fanatic who wants to recover money stolen by corrupt Indian politicians. In this thriller slated for release next year, Demi Mann will be joined by veteran Bollywood actor Parvin Dabbas.

The British actress of Indian descent was born in Greenwich, London, to Indian-Punjabis parents. She fell in love with the art of performance at the age of five, and it only grew from there. After graduating from the University of the Arts in London, Demi perfected her art at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

After giving strong theatrical performances and starring in a BBC commercial, Demi entered the mainstream film world with the 23rd installment of the James Bond film franchise, Skyfall. Since then, Demi has starred in various commercials, TV series, shorts and films.

Her roles also include Frank & Ava, a film that won multiple accolades at the 2017 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, the 2018 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, and the 2018 Mexico International Film Festival.

For Demi, Hollywood presented an opportunity to break down traditional cultural barriers, as most ethnic actors are relegated to specific roles. However, Demi’s powerful performances allowed her to star in various roles in all formats. In her most recent project, she stars as Officer Helen Dorsey in Emergency: LA. The series focuses on emergency service providers in Los Angeles and their daily struggles to help the citizens of the city.

The film and television actress is also hugely successful on social media, with more than 20,000 subscribers on Facebook and 166,000 subscribers on Instagram. Her followers are regularly greeted with her stunning bikini photoshoots and glamorous wardrobes that show off her gorgeous physique in all its sparkling glory. She is also active on Twitter and Facebook, where she posts fascinating videos and photos just for her fans.

Demi Mann has many credits to her credit on IMDb; However, Room will be his first foray into the vibrant world of Bollywood. In addition to her captivating appearance and acting prowess, her skills in several dance forms and fluency in English, Hindi and Punjabi make Demi a natural choice for any film industry.

You can learn more about Demi Mann through her website, Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, and IMDb Profile.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / ATK)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/british-actress-demi-mann-to-headline-upcoming-bollywood-thriller-room20220110131947 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos