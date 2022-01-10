Full List of 2022 Golden Globes Winners: Andrew Garfield is Best Actor, The Power of Dog Wins Best Picture | Hollywood





Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose took the jackpot at the Golden Globes this year as Hollywood boycotted the long-awaited evening, leading to a lackluster event. The ceremony is a private event this year and is not broadcast live. Winners are announced on the Golden Globes website and on their social media. View the full list of winners. Best Dramatic Film Belfast CODA Dune king richard The power of the dog–WINNER Best Director’s Feature Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog–WINNER Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl Steven Spielberg, West Side Story Denis Villeneuve, Dune Best Screenplay Feature Licorice Pizza Belfast–WINNER The power of the dog Do not seek Being the Ricardos Best Actress in a Dramatic Film Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman, the lost girl Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos–WINNER Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci Kristen Stewart, Spencer Best Actor in a Dramatic Film Mahershala Ali, the swan song Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Will Smith, King Richard–WINNER Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy Cyrano Do not seek Licorice Pizza Tic, Tic … Boom! West Side Story–WINNER Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Marion Cotillard, Annette Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up Emma Stone, Cruella Rachel Zegler, West Side Story–WINNER Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up Peter Dinklage, Cyrano Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!–WINNER Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos, In the heights Best Supporting Actress in Cinema Caitrona Balfe, Belfast Ariana DeBose, West Side Story–WINNER Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard Ruth Negga, pass Best Supporting Actor in Cinema Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan, Belfast Ciarn Hinds, Belfast Troy Kotsur, CODA Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog–WINNER Best animated film Charm–WINNER To flee Luca My Sunny Maad Raya and the last drago Best Original Music Film The French dispatch Charm The power of the dog Parallel mothers Dune–WINNER Best Original Song Movie King Richard – Be Alive Charm – Two Small Caterpillars Belfast – Towards Joy Respect – Here I am (Singing to get home) No time to die – No time to die–WINNER Best Foreign Language Film Compartment n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany) Drive my car (Japan)–WINNER The Hand of God (Italy) A hero (France, Iran) Parallel Mothers (Spain) Best Dramatic Television Series Lupine The morning show Pose Squid game Succession–WINNER Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series Brian Cox, Estate Lee Jung-jae, squid game Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Estate–WINNER Omar Sy, Lupine Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series Uzo Aduba, in treatment Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose–WINNER Best Musical or Comedy Television Series Great Hacks–WINNER Only the murders in the building Dogs Reservation Ted lasso Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Elle Fanning, the big one Issa Rae, insecurity Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Jean Smart, Hacks–WINNER Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Nicholas Hoult, The Great Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only the murders in the building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso–WINNER Best Limited TV Series or Best Made for Television Movie Sick Accused Maid Easttown mare The Underground Railroad–WINNER Best Actor in a Limited Series or Film for Television Paul Bettany, WandaVision Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding Michael Keaton, Dopesick–WINNER Ewan McGregor, Halston Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding Cynthia Erivo, Genie Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Margaret Qualley, maid Kate Winslet, Easttown mare–WINNER Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series, or Film Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick Andie MacDowell, Housekeeper Sarah Snook, Estate–WINNER Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Estate Mark Duplass, The Morning Show Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso O Yeong-su, squid game–Winner

