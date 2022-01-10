Connect with us

Full List of 2022 Golden Globes Winners: Andrew Garfield is Best Actor, The Power of Dog Wins Best Picture | Hollywood

Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose took the jackpot at the Golden Globes this year as Hollywood boycotted the long-awaited evening, leading to a lackluster event. The ceremony is a private event this year and is not broadcast live. Winners are announced on the Golden Globes website and on their social media.

View the full list of winners.

Best Dramatic Film

Belfast

CODA

Dune

king richard

The power of the dog–WINNER

Best Director’s Feature

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog–WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay Feature

Licorice Pizza

Belfast–WINNER

The power of the dog

Do not seek

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Dramatic Film

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, the lost girl

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos–WINNER

Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Dramatic Film

Mahershala Ali, the swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard–WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy

Cyrano

Do not seek

Licorice Pizza

Tic, Tic … Boom!

West Side Story–WINNER

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story–WINNER

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!–WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the heights

Best Supporting Actress in Cinema

Caitrona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story–WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, pass

Best Supporting Actor in Cinema

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarn Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog–WINNER

Best animated film

Charm–WINNER

To flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last drago

Best Original Music Film

The French dispatch

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune–WINNER

Best Original Song Movie

King Richard – Be Alive

Charm – Two Small Caterpillars

Belfast – Towards Joy

Respect – Here I am (Singing to get home)

No time to die – No time to die–WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

Compartment n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive my car (Japan)–WINNER

The Hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Dramatic Television Series

Lupine

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession–WINNER

Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series

Brian Cox, Estate

Lee Jung-jae, squid game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Estate–WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series

Uzo Aduba, in treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose–WINNER

Best Musical or Comedy Television Series

Great

Hacks–WINNER

Only the murders in the building

Dogs Reservation

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, the big one

Issa Rae, insecurity

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks–WINNER

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only the murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso–WINNER

Best Limited TV Series or Best Made for Television Movie

Sick

Accused

Maid

Easttown mare

The Underground Railroad–WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Film for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick–WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genie

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, maid

Kate Winslet, Easttown mare–WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series, or Film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Housekeeper

Sarah Snook, Estate–WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Estate

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, squid game–Winner

