Full List of 2022 Golden Globes Winners: Andrew Garfield is Best Actor, The Power of Dog Wins Best Picture | Hollywood
Jeremy Strong and Ariana DeBose took the jackpot at the Golden Globes this year as Hollywood boycotted the long-awaited evening, leading to a lackluster event. The ceremony is a private event this year and is not broadcast live. Winners are announced on the Golden Globes website and on their social media.
View the full list of winners.
Best Dramatic Film
Belfast
CODA
Dune
king richard
The power of the dog–WINNER
Best Director’s Feature
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog–WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal, the lost girl
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay Feature
Licorice Pizza
Belfast–WINNER
The power of the dog
Do not seek
Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Dramatic Film
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, the lost girl
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos–WINNER
Lady Gaga, Maison Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Dramatic Film
Mahershala Ali, the swan song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard–WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Musical or Cinematic Comedy
Cyrano
Do not seek
Licorice Pizza
Tic, Tic … Boom!
West Side Story–WINNER
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, don’t look up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story–WINNER
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic … Boom!–WINNER
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the heights
Best Supporting Actress in Cinema
Caitrona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story–WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, pass
Best Supporting Actor in Cinema
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarn Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog–WINNER
Best animated film
Charm–WINNER
To flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last drago
Best Original Music Film
The French dispatch
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune–WINNER
Best Original Song Movie
King Richard – Be Alive
Charm – Two Small Caterpillars
Belfast – Towards Joy
Respect – Here I am (Singing to get home)
No time to die – No time to die–WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
Compartment n ° 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive my car (Japan)–WINNER
The Hand of God (Italy)
A hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Dramatic Television Series
Lupine
The morning show
Pose
Squid game
Succession–WINNER
Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series
Brian Cox, Estate
Lee Jung-jae, squid game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Estate–WINNER
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series
Uzo Aduba, in treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose–WINNER
Best Musical or Comedy Television Series
Great
Hacks–WINNER
Only the murders in the building
Dogs Reservation
Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, the big one
Issa Rae, insecurity
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks–WINNER
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only the Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only the murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso–WINNER
Best Limited TV Series or Best Made for Television Movie
Sick
Accused
Maid
Easttown mare
The Underground Railroad–WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Film for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick–WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genie
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, maid
Kate Winslet, Easttown mare–WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Limited Series, or Film
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Housekeeper
Sarah Snook, Estate–WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Film Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Estate
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, squid game–Winner
