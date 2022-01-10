Look back at when Kristen Stwart admitted she wants her son to look like Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is beloved around the world for his stellar acting and good looks. While many Bollywood stars from Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh have expressed their love for the actor, even Hollywood actors can’t help but love actor Jodha Akbar.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart fell in love with Hrithik Roshan so much that she accepted that if she had a boy, she would want him to look like Hrithik.

Kristen, in an interview before her film Breaking Dawn Part 2 was released, told PTI: “If anyone comes up with a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He’s such a wonderful and beautiful actor. “

She added: “Actually, if I have a boy, I would like him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with the eyes of Rob (her then boyfriend Robert Pattinson).”

When Hrithik took note of the comment, he felt elated and told NDTV: “It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and my day was a very warm way to compliment someone, I felt a lot of warmth.

In 2012, it became known that Hrithik and Kristen were performing together in Shekhar Kapur’s Paani. However, Hrithik has not confirmed his role alongside Kristen in any project. He said: “No, I haven’t met her and there have been discussions about some projects in the past but nothing official yet.”





Shekhar Kapur then began to consider the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for Paani, but the film was put aside and never made. Hrithik went on to star in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and War while Kristen is one of Hollywood’s most talented young stars.