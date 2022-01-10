Pearson India Appoints Bollywood Star Vicky Kaushal As Brand Ambassador – India Education | Latest Education News | Global education news





New Delhi: In its effort to step up India’s game and accelerate its growth plans as a global digital learning powerhouse, Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today announced the icon and Bollywood youth superstar Vicky Kaushal as the new brand ambassador. India is a strategic growth market for Pearson, focused on driving transformational change and digital innovation. Vicky, as a brand ambassador, will help the company build a strong relationship with young people and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition. Sharing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Superstar, said: “The young people of today are innovators, builders, creators and leaders of the future. They are the hope for a better future and education is the key to unlocking their true potential and empowering them to rise up and shine. I am happy and thrilled to be a part of Pearsons mission to promote quality education and connect with young minds. Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India & Asia, added Pearson: We are delighted to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador. His recent accomplishments and contributions to the entertainment industry have made him one of the country’s most popular youth icons. He is an inspiration to the country’s youth, motivating them to dream big, to forge their own path and to strive for the best. He will prove to be a true representative of Pearson’s values ​​and global vision. Today, the Indian education system is on the cusp of a digital transformation, and we are confident that this partnership will help us create a strong and meaningful bond with learners, thus forming a very dynamic educational ecosystem in the country. Vicky Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations to strengthen Pearson’s connection with learners. An engineer himself, Vicky has appeared in several acclaimed films like Masaan, Uri, Sardar Udham, and his stellar performance has led to a dramatic increase in his social media audience, making him one of the most sought after personalities in India in 2021. He is also a recipient of prestigious National and Filmfare awards. Pearsons’ collaboration with Vicky is a testament to the company’s commitment to continuously evolve with the changing times as it enters a new era of Direct to Customer. The company would work with other influencers and personalities in the education ecosystem to strengthen its digital proposition in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indiaeducationdiary.in/pearson-india-onboards-bollywood-star-vicky-kaushal-as-the-brand-ambassador/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos