KRK calls out Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others arrogant; says Aapse Bada Bewakoof Koi Nahi Hai





KRK once again managed to headliner by triggering Bollywood superstars like SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and others. In a recent video, the self-proclaimed critic can be seen saying that big movies like Fan, Shivaay, 83, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are all flop movies but these stars refuse to accept it. KRK said, Jo ye Bollywood wale hai, ye khud ko genius maante hai. Aap film khudke liye toh nahi banate ho. Aap ye films ghar me banake apne family members ko dikhane ke liye toh nahi banate ho? (These Bollywood stars see themselves as geniuses. They don’t make these movies for themselves. You don’t create these movies to show them to their family members, either.) KRK goes on, you make these movies for audiences and if they don’t like it that means your movies aren’t good. Fir you kis baat ka arrogance hai? Kya wahiyat harkat hai? This audience did not understand the film, but yours is a masterpiece. Jab aapki public film ko pasand nahi ayi, toh aap sabse bade bewakoof hai. Yahi arrogance hai jiski wajah Bollywood 95% flop banata hai films, ”he added. Earlier, KRK had again created controversy with Salman Khan, Salman had taken legal action against KRK to which KRK replied “Since the court order, I have not made any #SalmanKhan video or reviewed any of the his movies, songs or trailers, nor tweeted about him. But he filed another complaint against me. The hearing is on November 29. I’m surprised @BeingSalmanKhan loves me so much and misses me 24 * 7! ”KRK tweeted from his Twitter account. Since the court order came in, I haven’t made any video on #Salman Khan neither reviewed or tweeted any of his movies, songs or trailers. But he filed another complaint against me. The hearing is on November 29. i am surprised that @BeingSalmanKhan love me so much and miss me 24 * 7! – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 22 November 2021

