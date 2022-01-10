Entertainment
The Most Embarrassing Bollywood Celebrity Interviews
Bollywood interviews cringe? There are more of them than you can imagine. However, there have been times when celebrities pretty much got into the awkward things with their weird and, more often than not, problematic and authoritative shots. We will take a look.
1. Saif Ali Khan’s response to someone else’s struggle has been mind-boggling
In a 2020 interview with The Bombay trip, Saif Ali Khan explained how he viewed Mumbai as a good wrestling city, prompting the interviewer to share his own experience of life there.
As for my fight, I was assistant director and I stayed in Malad. For us the struggle was like eating a vada pav which cost six rupees, taking a free bus ride if there was no money for a bus ticket and saving the rest of the six rupees for later, the host said.
And to this Ali Khan responded with how exotic! without a frown. Uh no ?
You can watch the clip from 5.30 minutes.
Credit: Youtube / Mashable India
2. Again, he could very well have been in competition with Ananya Panday
Remember Ananya Pandays definition of wrestling? During the newcomer roundtable with Rajeev Masand, his take on nepotism in Bollywood could not have been more disconnected.
I always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad was an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad was never in a Dharma movie, he never continued Koffee with Karan. So it’s not as easy as they say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle, Shed said.
This was, of course, followed by Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mic drop response: The difference is jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahin inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are realized).
You can watch the clip from 41:15 minutes.
Credit: Youtube / CNN-News18
3. The show Kapil Sharmas proved how much Akshay Kumar does not like confrontation
The Kapil Sharmas TV show has always wowed the masses, but recently the comedians’ moment with Akshay Kumar has earned him a few more fans on Twitter.
When the Atrangi Re The actor searched the comedian, Sharma retaliated with a response no one expected. Hinting at the 2018 Actor Interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two had chatted about the leaders’ favorite way to eat mangoes, he said so, leaving Akshay Kumar to grope. And to think that it could have been avoided if only Kumar hadn’t been so arrogant. Ouch!
Well done Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/ejrn55if23
Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 4, 2022
Source: Twitter / bainjal
4. Priyankas consciousness of religions blew us away
In 2021, Priyanka Chopras’ appearance on the Oprah Winfreys show caused a sensation. When asked if she had a spiritual base growing up in India, the actor got a pretty improbable and illogical point of view.
Speaking of the growing number of religions in the country, Chopra said, “I grew up in a convent school. I knew Christianity. My father sang in a mosque, I knew Islam. I grew up in a Hindu country. family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a big part of India that you really can’t ignore it. “
Credit: Youtube / Discovery + Originals, OWN
We don’t know if PC knows how things work, needless to say, this has led to a number of golden memes / tweets.
I saw the movie “Judaai”.
I know Judaism. #PriyankaChopra https://t.co/fJ0f3XeMmB
Amit Shirodkar (amit_shirodkar) March 21, 2021
Credit: Twitter /amit_shirodkar
When Shilpa Shetty kept talking about being famous
One interview where we felt a secondary embarrassment in our bones was when Shilpa Shetty Kundra sat down with TV sensation Chelsea Handler for this latest Netflix show. One would have thought that throwing lines like I Love Every Minute of Being Famous would be, but the Bollywood actor clearly had more to say about being famous.
Any actor who doesn’t like to be recognized doesn’t have to be part of the industry, she said. If Handlers’ expressions weren’t enough, Shilpa made it more awkward by showing it to him, saying, “You have that shocked expression on your face!” Response from managers? Oh, don’t mind me. I’m just listening. The shadow.
Do you know of any other interviews of this type? Let us know in the comments!
Main and social image credits: Discovery + Originals, OWN and Eros International Illuminati Films
