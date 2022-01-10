Bob Saget died at 65





Ron batzdorffGetty Images

The world has lost more of its fun. Bob Saget, beloved actor, comedian and master of debauchery has passed away. The news was announced Sunday evening by the Orange County Police Department in Florida. He was 65 years old. Saget was discovered in his hotel room in Orlando in the afternoon, and although no cause of death was revealed, authorities stressed that there was no sign of drugs or d criminal act. Saget was in town for the second show of his last stand-up tour. The “I Don’t Do Negative Tour” was scheduled to take place this spring. In one last tweet On Saturday, Saget posted: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. Didn’t know I did a 2 hour set. tonight. I’m addicted to that shit again. ”Saget’s death comes as a shock to Hollywood and the legions of fans he’s amassed over his 35-plus-year career. Saget started acting in the late 1970s, but his big break came in 1987, when he was cast as Danny Tanner in Full house. Shortly after, he was selected as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, cementing his place in the Hall of Fame of Pop Culture Father Figures. Later in his career, Saget voiced the future version of Ted Mosby in how I Met Your Mother, anchored his own sitcom and returned as Danny Tanner in the Netlflix reboot of Full house, appropriately titled Fuller house. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Saget was also a prolific stand-up. After establishing a sweet and idyllic image as the Patriarch of Full house, Saget shocked the public with his live performance material. The comedian has become known for his unapologetic content, straddling the line between the father of hokey television and the filthy prankster on stage. (His 2014 album, This is what I’m talking about, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.) This has led to her favoritism as a frequent and rude guest star elsewhere, such as on HBO Entourage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. A rarity in Hollywood – both healthy and secular, at the same time – Saget has maintained these two identities seamlessly over his nearly four-decade career. On his podcast, he mixed humor and heartfelt stories to interview guests on everything from social change and the evolution of comedy to chess and Full house. He has also been a strong advocate for people with scleroderma, serving on the board of directors of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Perhaps more than any other role, he will be remembered as the kindhearted father of the ’90s, flanked by co-stars Dave Coulier and John Stamos. This message will be updated as more details become available. Justin kirkland

Justin Kirkland is a writer for Esquire, where he focuses on television, pop culture, food, and the south; he is originally from eastern Tennessee and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a38605359/bob-saget-dead-dies/

