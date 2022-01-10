Entertainment
Bollywood singer KK buys Audi RS5 Sportback
Popular Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or better known as KK recently bought a brand new Audi RS5. Photos of the singer taking delivery of his new car were shared by Audi on LinkedIn. KK is one of the multi-talented singers in the industry and most of us would have heard his songs growing up. The singer bought the Audi RS5 in the Tango Red shade which looks extremely sporty. Very little information about the cars that KK owns is available online. The recent purchase could be an indicator that he has good taste when it comes to vehicles.
The Audi RS5 is a 4-door sports coupe. The car is really beautiful to look at. It is without a doubt one of the most beautiful Audi. As mentioned above, this is a sports coupe. The sporty character is very visible in the overall design. It has a very muscular front bumper, headlights and a wide front grille with an RS5 badge on it. The car gets a coupe like a roof, frameless or postless doors, fastback design at the rear, large alloy rims, etc.
The Audi RS5 is actually a sports coupe that offers a long list of features inside. The overall cabin design has a similarity to other Audi but, the manufacturer has made changes to differentiate it from others. Just like the exterior, the interior also features elements that give the occupant a clue that this is not your usual Audi. The car receives a metallic carbon fiber strip which runs through the passenger compartment. Apart from that, it also gets an RS badge on the seats, the bottom of the steering and many other places. The car is offered with a company-equipped infotainment screen that displays a variety of information.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki President Reveals Electric, CNG & Flex-Fuel Car Launch Plans
The car is also offered with a fully digital instrument cluster or virtual cockpit as Audi likes to call it. The Audi RS5 offers features such as the massage function for the front seats. Door pads and steering are in Alcantara, panoramic sunroof, Park Assist Plus, wireless phone charging, power pneumatic lumbar support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, seats finished in Alcantara and leather, ventilated seats and many other features.
Regarding the safety features, Audi offers the RS5 with six airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat supports, hill-hold assist and front parking sensors and back. The Audi RS5 is a four-door sports coupe that is also practical. The wide-opening trunk of the RS5 offers a maximum of 465 liters of trunk space.
Regarding the engine of the Audi RS5, it is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 which was co-developed with Porsche. The car generates 450 Ps and 600 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The car comes with Audis’ popular Quattro system which sends 60% of the power to the rear wheels under normal driving conditions. It can do 0-100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited speed of 250 km / h. It competes with cars like BMW M3, Lexus RC F in the segment. Audi RS5 is priced at Rs 1.04 crore, ex-showroom.
Also Read: Eimor Customs’ Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 Motorcycle Looks Beautiful
Read the original article here
Disclaimer! Swiftheadline is an automatic aggregator around global media. All content is available free on the Internet. We just ran it on one platform for educational purposes only. In each content, the hyperlink to the main source is specified. All trademarks are the property of their rightful owners, all documents are the property of their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials on our website, please contact us by email [email protected]. Content will be removed within 24 hours.
Sources
2/ https://swiftheadline.com/bollywood-singer-kk-buys-audi-rs5-sportback/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]