Bollywood singer KK buys Audi RS5 Sportback

Popular Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or better known as KK recently bought a brand new Audi RS5. Photos of the singer taking delivery of his new car were shared by Audi on LinkedIn. KK is one of the multi-talented singers in the industry and most of us would have heard his songs growing up. The singer bought the Audi RS5 in the Tango Red shade which looks extremely sporty. Very little information about the cars that KK owns is available online. The recent purchase could be an indicator that he has good taste when it comes to vehicles.

The Audi RS5 is a 4-door sports coupe. The car is really beautiful to look at. It is without a doubt one of the most beautiful Audi. As mentioned above, this is a sports coupe. The sporty character is very visible in the overall design. It has a very muscular front bumper, headlights and a wide front grille with an RS5 badge on it. The car gets a coupe like a roof, frameless or postless doors, fastback design at the rear, large alloy rims, etc.

The Audi RS5 is actually a sports coupe that offers a long list of features inside. The overall cabin design has a similarity to other Audi but, the manufacturer has made changes to differentiate it from others. Just like the exterior, the interior also features elements that give the occupant a clue that this is not your usual Audi. The car receives a metallic carbon fiber strip which runs through the passenger compartment. Apart from that, it also gets an RS badge on the seats, the bottom of the steering and many other places. The car is offered with a company-equipped infotainment screen that displays a variety of information.

The car is also offered with a fully digital instrument cluster or virtual cockpit as Audi likes to call it. The Audi RS5 offers features such as the massage function for the front seats. Door pads and steering are in Alcantara, panoramic sunroof, Park Assist Plus, wireless phone charging, power pneumatic lumbar support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, seats finished in Alcantara and leather, ventilated seats and many other features.

Regarding the safety features, Audi offers the RS5 with six airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat supports, hill-hold assist and front parking sensors and back. The Audi RS5 is a four-door sports coupe that is also practical. The wide-opening trunk of the RS5 offers a maximum of 465 liters of trunk space.

Regarding the engine of the Audi RS5, it is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 which was co-developed with Porsche. The car generates 450 Ps and 600 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an optional 8-speed automatic transmission. The car comes with Audis’ popular Quattro system which sends 60% of the power to the rear wheels under normal driving conditions. It can do 0-100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited speed of 250 km / h. It competes with cars like BMW M3, Lexus RC F in the segment. Audi RS5 is priced at Rs 1.04 crore, ex-showroom.

