Euphoria Season 2 is too stylish for its own good

Do you want to feel old? look Euphoria. HBO’s artistic and deeply depressing teenage series returns for its second season on January 9, after an almost three-year wait. It feels old watching the show because, yes, it’s all about young people and their Gen Z blockages and habits. But there is also, on the happier side of feeling gray, a growing awareness. that much of what is shown on the creator Sam levinsonThe series is the mean, impermanent stuff of youth. The pain may be real and may be articulated in a turgid manner. But much of it will pass.

For some characters anyway. EuphoriaThe second season is split in two. On one side there is the Street (zendaya), who is coping with a drug relapse in a way that will strongly influence the rest of his life. There is no dismissing his experience as simply the madness of pimply teenage feelings. But many of the friends and classmates she’s distant from, who make up the rest of the cast, experience the typical rustles, insecurities, and mistakes many of us made at our ages. This is where older viewers can feel a little smug, happy to have passed the stage where these prosaic woes and melodrama seem deep.

Which isn’t to say that serious things don’t happen to the kids at East Highland High. As they precariously navigate the roller coaster of identity crisis, they suffer from abuse, predation and episodes of self-harm. This is palpably expressed by the remarkable ensemble of shows, comedians in their twenties (and, in one case, in their thirties) who give voice and dignity to these teenage characters. Euphoria, at its best, offers today’s youth the simple gift of respect. The series is admirably determined to portray the pitfalls of growing up in a crumbling America as an act of empathy; he can flatter, but he does not condescend.

The problem with this ominously entertaining series is not with its subject matter and its cast, but with the older people running the series. The entire Levinsons shtick is half too elegant. Its ornate visuals undermine the stakes rather than embolden them. Seen in brief, Euphoria may seem like an inventive, almost divine vision, who knew high school could be so beautiful? But the more you watch, the more the show’s aesthetic claims start to creak. In the middle of the second season, I found myself wishing Euphoria would turn off the carnival lights a bit, pause the blaring soundtrack, and just let these talented actors speak, react and tell a story in front of the cameras. Instead, those cameras shut down just before an actual moment is reached, carried away by the endless stream of music video.

Although if they were actually talking, I’m not sure they had much to say. This season, which begins with a New Years Eve party, then follows the fallout from that busy night for months, with moments of pop-literary grace. As one of the parents, an imposing Eric dane plunges into a terribly shaking quasi-monologue that tears the foundations of a miserable family. A tenuous romantic bond between Lexi (Maude Apatow) and another character (no spoilers) is delicately hinted at in the charming, stilted patois of children trying to express themselves seriously. There is a beating heart under the glitter and makeup of the shows; we just can’t detect this real impulse often enough.

For the most part, Season 2 puts its characters back on the Everythings Fucked Up hamster wheel and spins them around. A love triangle between three main characters is the most repetitive plot of the season. Which is a shame, as the three actors involved, including the MVP series Alexa Demieare such lively and nuanced performers. When this romantic scandal turns into violence, we can feel too much of a writer’s hand twisting the drama. Later, when another character stages an autobiographical school play, Euphoria entirely slips the ties of credibility and becomes a kind of Y2K Fashion version of Joy. This gruesome episode, the seventh, represents what one might hope to be the series’ nadir.

Speaking of horrible depths: poor Rue is really being put to the test this season. But unlike his peers, his struggles are necessarily defined by their misery and overwhelming repetition. Zendaya has a lot of big roles to do here, and she mostly does it with aplomb. Sometimes you can see a reflection of the show kid in her, especially when she gets close to someone’s ways in an opioid fog. But she succeeds where it really matters, seamlessly embodying Streets’ unmoored existence.