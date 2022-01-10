Why is Ram Charan’s return to Bollywood delayed?

Ram Charan is a name to be reckoned with in Tollywood. The actor also tried his hand at Hindi cinema with Toofan in 2013, but it failed without a trace. After that, the actor only returned to Hindi cinema with Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film, RRR.

So why did Ram Charan take so long to return to Hindi cinema? The actor feels it was his instinct that held him back. He doesn’t want to hunt but wants things to be organic. He believed it had happened through RRR.

Ram Charan reigns more than the language, it’s the right script that works. Speaking of RRR, the Silver Scree reportedly saw a fanatic infatuation on January 7. However, with the upsurge in COVID cases, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

On the work side, Ram Charan has RC15 with Shankar then Gowtam Tinnanuris RC16. Filming of the first has started, while the second has not yet reached the floors.

