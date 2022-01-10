Iconic looks that made him the Greek god of style

Two decades of weakening women and men with his Greek god appearance and dreamy eyes, Hrithik Roshan turns 48 today! From creating sexy rimless glasses to rocking turtlenecks and evening wear like a boss, Hrithiks’ transformation in the world of style and fashion has been extraordinary. In one of his interviews, Hrithik mentioned that all the looks he had tried were looks that initially scared him. The idea of ​​being uncomfortable in looks made him work harder and that’s why he was able to stand out with each character.

Even though his off-screen style quotient leans more towards casual and comfortable clothing, it’s his sketches of on-screen characters that make him one of the sexiest men in the world. In one of his interviews, Hrithik once said: If you think what you wear is the best thing in the world, then you will look stylish no matter what. Here’s a look back at some of his iconic characters he’s portrayed on the big screen and how he pulled off each look in true blue Bollywood style.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Remember that iconic moment, when Raj (Hrithik Roshan) notices that Sonia (Amisha Patel) is watching him while dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena’s song? Just then he walks over to her and puts on his glasses, who would have thought at the time that a pair of rimless glasses could be so sexy? Apparently, Hrithik Roshan had to convince his father Rakesh Roshan to let the character of Rajs sport the clean shaven look with glasses. Breaking stereotypes with his first film, transitioning from the boy next door with a stubble to hottie sports glasses, Rohit and Rajs character sketches made Hrithik the poster child for the style.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Dance has played an important role in every Hrithik film. You knew there would be a dance number if Hrithik was in a movie. Likewise, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or K3G asked the actor to show off his dancing skills in successful numbers such as You are my Soniya and Deewana Hai Dekho. Both songs had Hrithik sports vests which were both sporty and chic.

Cursed 2

Hrithiks’ character Aryan made the bad look sexy. A game changer in the Hrithiks style quotient, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the various looks of the character portrayed in the film, thanking famous stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the caption read: DHOOM2 was my introduction to the movie. school of how to be sexy. Something I had to learn from our fabulous ANAITA. Aryan was a side of me that I didn’t know existed. I remember breathing and meditating several times a day to find that calm that I could imagine Aryan had but had no idea how to produce. I was inspired by 3 actors for this role. Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan and Mr Bachchan for his breaks. I kind of threw them in a blender and there came out Aryan. I think a little Aryan will live in me forever (sic).

Jodha akbar

Much like the movie, Hrithik playing Emperor Akbar was all about royalty. Designed by nationally awarded costume designer Neeta Lulla, every ensemble worn by the actor was washed away with elan. In one of his interviews, Hrithik shared how scared he was to take off the headgear, clothing, and jewelry. But in the end, everything went well, Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off the characters together with aplomb.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Did someone say semi-formal road trip? Hell, right? Well, Hrithik aka Arjun Saluja made sure his formal shirt and waistcoat paired with jeans made us fit Moshi Moshi! With a color palette of pastel blues and whites paired with solid-colored pants, jeans and chinos, every look was tailor-made for Hrithik.

War

That breathtaking idle after he got off the helicopter even made Tiger Shroff sweat. However, the only thing that took Hrithiks’ style quotient a step further were the grays he sported. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Hrithik shared that he chose to enhance the grays on both sides of his hairstyle. Well, we’re not complaining!

