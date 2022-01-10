Bollywood celebrities go gaga over Allu Arjun and Pushpa: The Rise | News of the film in Telugu





Sukumars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna with Pushpa: The Rise received a good reception in North India upon its theatrical release and it is doing the same on OTT now. Bollywood celebrities seem to go gaga over the film, gushing about Allu Arjun and talking about the quality of the film. Arjun Kapoor wrote, Pushpa is not a movie. It’s an experience, a heavy weight of attitude, intensity and freshness brought together in a poetic and fluid film @alluarjunonline for me has always been Arya all these years and as a fan seeing him go from Arya to Pushp was just amazing. (sic) His sister Janhvi Kapoor also called Allu Arjun, The Coolest Man In The World. (sic) Bunny looked upset as he thanked them for their love. Director Kunal Kohli even went so far as to compare him to Amitabh Bachchan, writing @alluarjun A One man show, like @SrBachchan’s solo films as the angry young man. Tuesday. Son. Friend. Lover. Tactician. Hero. All united in one character, in an award-winning performance. Beyond freshness. The understated action and dancing make it new and shiny. (sic) while filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What celebrity! What a service !!!!!! (sic) Other Bollywood celebrities also shared their love for the actor and the film at the same time. @TanishaaMukerji Thank you very much. Thank you for the heartfelt compliments. Glad you felt the magic. humiliated – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641786181000 @karanjohar K ji… Thank you very much. It’s heartwarming to know that you felt that way. Thanks for all the love – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641736097000 @kunalkohli @SrBachchan Thank you very much for the compliments felt by the Kunal ji heart. It is heartwarming to hear suc … https://t.co/d0JllJ02F3 – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641664663000 @ mohit11481 @aryasukku Thank you very much Mohit ji. It is heartwarming to know that you have smelled the fire. humiliated – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641644794000 @CastingChhabra @iamRashmika Thank you. Thanks for all the love. It’s heartwarming to know that you really liked the performance. – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641608462000 Even sportsmen like Jwala Gutta and Pragya Ojha couldn’t help but gush. Allu Arjun took the time to respond personally to each of them. Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and told the story of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who ascends the world of smuggling red sanders as a pivot. With the introduction of a powerful cop played by Fahadh Faasil at the end of the film, Sukumar sets things up for Pushpa: The Rule. Further details are awaited. @Guttajwala Thank you very much my dear. Glad you like the service. Thanks for all the love – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641608310000 @pragyanojha Thank you @pragyanojha garu. Humiliated. Thanks for all the love – Allu Arjun (alluarjun) 1641616562000

