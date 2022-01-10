Is Samantha Salman Khan’s “New Girlfriend”? This is what we know

Bombay: Superstar Salman Khan has always been in the news for his personal life. While he said he was single now, the actor dated several pretty Bollywood actresses in the past. Her name has been linked to many great ladies of the city of tinsel. Well, the Radhe actor is making headlines again because of a relationship rumor with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood.

Samantha, rumors about Salman Khan’s relationship

Recently, Samantha and Salman Khan attended a wedding together. The images of the event caught everyone’s attention. Not only that, she was also spotted at the Actor’s Farm for her 56th birthday celebrations. Soon, speculation that Samantha was Salman’s new girlfriend began to take shape on social media.

Samantha Lockwood has finally reacted to her relationship with Salman Khan.

Samantha Lockwood reacts

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Lockwood called Salman a very nice guy ”and said:“ I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about anything. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about it. So I don’t know where people get this idea from. I mean, I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody said anything about me and Hrithik. So, I don’t know where this news came from, but obviously it’s getting disproportionate. “

Learn more about Samantha Lockwood

Samantha Lockwood is an American actress and model. She is popular for her amazing acting performances and gorgeous looks. Currently, she is in the news again for the film Shoot The Hero.

The next films of Salman Khan

Professionally, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Ayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. Salman will also be seen playing a cameo role in Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated next film.