Why a Bollywood feminist is still convicted of objectifying women

Historically, cinema across the world has been plagued by the male gaze. What is the male gaze, you will tell me? It’s simple, really. Male gaze refers to what a man sees on a screen. It went from a masculine gaze to one that is served to a man on screen. Thus, the male gaze is the act of representing women and the world, in the visual arts and in literature, from a male perspective that presents women as mere sexual objects. Such is the portrayal of women in films that female audiences see the content secondarily themselves since the target audience is almost always men.

But hey! Don’t you think the world has come a long way since such theories were postulated? But you see, showing women as sex objects sells. It helps producers cash in. It’s good for business. So to hell with equality and the empowerment of women! Filmmakers continue to show women as objects intended to satisfy the desires of a perpetually dissatisfied man.

Feminist film theory has attacked this trend. Theory criticizes classical cinema for its stereotypical portrayal of women. He encourages women to take the lead. He calls for the film industry to be dismantled and rebuilt under fair conditions. Have filmmakers around the world learned their lessons? To a large extent.

Have the Indian filmmakers of the abomination of an industry called Bollywood learned anything? Not really.

Bollywood women problem

According to a UN sponsoredworld studyof female characters in popular films across the world, India tops the charts for showing attractive women in its films and up to 35% of these female characters are shown with some nudity.

Indian films, according to the study, have a significantly higher prevalence of sexualization of female characters and films score poorly in portraying women in important speaking roles and as

engineers and scientists. India leads the rankings with 25.2% showing attractive women in its films. Bollywood directors, screenwriters and producers, on the other hand, remain an oasis in a burnt desert.

The enigma of representation

How have women been historically portrayed in Indian films? Helpless victims of abuse, teasing and assault, right? That’s until the famous hero arrives and saves his princess, of course. From afar, it has been shown that women are saved by male main characters, or become the reason a male protagonist embarks on a ruthless campaign of revenge against the evildoers.

When the Indian film industry did not show women molested or avenged, it largely used their abilities toshake a legon a commercial song, or what is called in India the item dance. The element, of course, is the woman dancing to the tunes of a director without any autonomy or freedom to say no.

Times were different in the 20th century. But the object of the 21st century dances like MunniBadnaam, Chikni Chameli, Sheila ki jawaani, Fevicol se, among others continue to haunt us. These songs have even won awards. Indian film awards are worthless, of course most of them are even bought. But the fundamental issue of portraying women as sex objects actually paid off not so long ago! Oddly, however, Bollywood today claims to champion the cause of feminism and the empowerment of women.

Bollywood hypocrisy

Isn’t everyone in Bollywood a feminist? They are. Or it is that they want us to believe, at the very least. It doesn’t matter if they’re all closed-minded players who feed Indian audiencessexualizednonsense only to hit more money? At least they claim to be feminists, right? The key word here is claim.

Unfortunately, claiming to be feminists will not bring them any money. And it takes money to buy these rewards, doesn’t it? So while everyone in Bollywood is a champion of female empowerment, they are all equally guilty of portraying women in a bad light, objectifying them, and portraying them as mere objects of sexual appeasement.

Read more:Muslim Lives Matter, Dalit Lives Matter, Braindead Bollywood liberals use Black Lives Matter to peddle their agenda

Can actresses shy away from responsibility for fueling such anti-woman behavior within Bollywood? No. They absolutely cannot. While Bollywood targets women, actresses in the industry continue to watch in silence. In fact, they even voluntarily participate in such performances while claiming to be the voice of an ordinary Indian woman.

Part-time actress and full-time activist, Swara Bhaskar, for example, is a woman with a bad conscience, like many others in Bollywood.

In 2014, she was quoted by the Hindu as saying, “I refuse vulgar movie offers and fair trade cream ads, but there are times when I have to compromise as well. I definitely had a problem with the misogyny in my movie Raanjhanaa and pointed it out to the writers. Even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo operated in a socially conservative world. But then I made up for it by doing Tanu Weds Manu, I do Nil Battey Sannata which touches on the issue of education. Then there is Anarkali Aarawali where I play an orchestral performer who sings sexually explicit songs.

So not only was Swara Bhaskar an active participant in the Bollywood misogyny orgy-fest, but also believes that playing the role of an orchestral performer who sings sexual songs is somehow empowering for them. women.

The problem with Bollywood is that it is filled with bogus activists who are in fact consenting participants in industry crimes. For systemic Bollywood misogyny to be rooted out, the industry as it is must be demolished.