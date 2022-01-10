Umar Riaz lashes out at Geeta Kapur for comments about his profession: Too bad you tried to put me down





Umar Riaz, who was kicked out of Bigg Boss 15 this week, has slammed Geeta Kapur in a series of tweets for his comments on his profession. She said on the Sunday weekend episode Ka Vaar that her inherent aggressiveness was not good for her career as a surgeon. Speaking to Twitter, Umar wrote: @geetakapur you mixed up my profession as a doctor and my behavior on a reality show and judged me. My reaction has always been to some action towards me that you did not understand. It’s so unfortunate that you tried to put me down on national television just to tell a story about me. @geetakapur You intertwined my profession as a doctor and my behavior on a reality TV show and judged me. My rxn has always been about some action towards me that you didn’t understand. It’s so unfortunate that you tried to put me down on national television just to tell a story about me. – Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2022 @geetakapur madam, I will tell you my inherent nature. When Covid hit all of India, I was the one who worked day and night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health because that’s what I have inherent is to serve and to give and not to think of me added it in a follow up post. @geetakapur madam, I will tell you my inherited nature. When covid hit all of India I was the one who worked all night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health because that is what I have as a legacy of serving and giving and don’t think about me. – Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2022 Geeta, who appeared as a panelist on Bigg Boss 15 in the weekend’s Ka Vaar Sunday episode, told Umar, I will never want to be treated by someone with assault like yours. Mere liye woh darr baitha hai kyunki aap aapa kho dete hai, aapko samajh mein nahi aata aap kya kar rahe hai aur mere liye (I am afraid because you are losing your mind, you do not realize what you are doing and for me) , it is a very disturbing fact that you have a profession which needs a calm mind. As Geeta continued that Umar’s assault would interfere with his ability to make critical decisions during surgery, Kashmera Shah defended him by saying that no one would push him during his duties as a medical professional. However, Geeta held on and said: He’s generally aggressive, he’s aggressive by nature. It is its inherent nature that we are talking about. See also | Kamaal R Khan tweets about Umar Riazs’ expulsion from Bigg Boss 15 with search at Salman Khan: he hates foreigners Umar was kicked out of Bigg Boss 15 for physically abusing Pratik Sehajpal during a task. Then he thanked his fans in a tweet: It was indeed one hell of a trip but without you guys I couldn’t have gone through this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai hume (I still have miles to go), maybe not every day but I will soon arrive on your screens. Until then, keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts.

