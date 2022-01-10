Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Premiere Recap, Predictions

Between relaxing in her trippy teenage world or soaking your face in an icy bath of songs from Tupac, heroine and the gunslinger grandmother of Fez, which path have you thought of? Euphoria would choose when he would return? (Both answers are perfectly acceptable, depending on your Euphoria tolerance level.) Just 15 minutes into the start of season two, we were all in the same room in a drug house, watching characters we know and don’t know get naked. Keep in mind: it’s good after seeing our first dick this Euphoria season, when Grandma Fez shot the guy in the strip club.

Euphoria! How we missed you. After a hiatus of almost two years, excluding episodes of bridge, the series returned to HBO this Sunday evening. And if you can’t already tell it did not miss a thing. In the wake of The Bridge’s episodes revelation that Rue didn’t overdose during his relapse – and isn’t sober at all – season two picks up with the teenager in the middle of another bender, disturbing Fez and Ashtray with his a cappella (rather haunting) interpretation. of Tupac’s “16 on death row”.

When you’ve calmed down from your return to creator Sam Levinson’s orbit, here’s a quick recap of the episode, and what we think the impact of the premiere will be on the rest of. Euphoria Season two.

Has anyone guessed a first episode centered on Fez? He finally gets the cold open treatment, in a flashback sequence where we learn his grandmother has brainwashed him into her illegal business. Ashtray even has a story: Grandma Fez took him as collateral for drug trafficking, and his mother never came looking for him. (“Ashtray” = He chewed a cigarette like a baby.) At the end of the intro, we find out that Ashtray killed the Fez dealer with a hammer, causing the opening adventure in which Rue, Fez and Ashtray must pay the Merchant price above this dealership a visit. Let everyone take their clothes off. The first comes back on the way to Fez towards the end, as he is chatting (you probably haven’t guessed it either) Lexi, and you know, hits Nate in the face with a bottle of Tito.

Speaking of Nate, our great friend is back to a relatively moderate level of teen-villain chaos: drinking beers while pushing 110 miles an hour, hooking up with his best friend’s ex, Cassie, and back to back shots of whiskey. Plus, you wouldn’t really think they’d kill Nate in this season’s first episode, but watching a bunch of Euphoria revelers pull Nate into their arms with Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms”, it’s enough to wonder. (Unless Jacob Elordi lied to us in his Squire interview, Nate will be there for at least a little longer. He teased more time at the Jacobs in season two, so maybe we’ll find out his little brother’s identity after all.)

As for our main heroes, Rue and Jules? After their reunion went awry in the Jules Bridge episode, they surround themselves at the New Year’s party until they share a brief conversation, where Rue admits she relapsed on the night of the incident at the station and that she still wants to be with Jules. In a fascinating, strangely lit, classic slow-motion scene Euphoria, Rue and Jules kiss. We’ll have to wait until the next episode to see if that means they’ll actually try long distance while Jules is in college, but considering we do catch a glimpse of Rue dragging the drug-packed suitcase from Fez in the season trailer. two, we’re betting she might have too much trouble for this to work.

Anyway, it’s great to have Euphoria back in our lives. Between the extreme Hereditary-esque Cassie-Nate Drive, the whirling camera at the party and the opening scene at the drugstore, Euphoria Looks like it might get heavier on the action this time around. Let’s just hope Rue stays away from the drug deals for the rest of the season, at least.

