Tribute to Bob Saget who died at 65





Bob Saget poses for a photo in 1993 (Warner Brothers / Everett Collection) Actor and comedian Bob Saget, although known on stage and among his friends for his scorching humor, first became known to the public thanks to family programming. He starred as the widowed father of three daughters on ABC’s “Full House” and then as the host of the network’s music video show “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. As Saget reminded Jake Tapper in a July 2021 interview, the trail of his career was unexpected. “’Full House’ was an accident,” he said. “I was fired from CBS and asked to be in ‘Full House’.” The sitcom, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons. He lived in syndication with enough nostalgia that Netflix picked up a 2016 spin-off, “Fuller House,” starring Bure but with frequent appearances by original stars, including Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos. It lasted for five seasons, ending in 2020. “I’m close to all the kids. It doesn’t often happen in the world where you stay close to all the people,” Saget told Tapper. “We’re an unusual cast that way I was able to stay close to everyone, because I don’t take eight years of my life lightly and then the other five or six years, six seasons.” Following his first stint on the sitcom, Saget worked regularly in film and television roles, but became known to a new generation of sitcom fans on CBS’s “How I Met Your Mother,” acting as as narrator and voice of future Ted Mosby. This show lasted until 2014. Over the years, Saget has remained a staple of stand-up comedy, releasing several specials over the years and taking his show on the road. Saget’s reputation for reveling in a much bolder brand of comedy could be seen in films like “The Aristocrats” exploring the competition between comics to tell the dirtier version of the same joke and its guest stint on HBO’s “Entourage” as a version of itself. Asked by Esquire to define his humor in a 2013 interview, Saget explained, “I’m basically just a nine-year-old boy who’s evolved.” To that end, Saget seemed to like to push back his success on spotlessly clean shows, telling dirty jokes at ABC events to make executives squirm. Read more here. CNN’s Joe Sutton and Brian Lowry contributed to this story.

