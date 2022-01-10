HBO’s “Succession”: The Best Character Study On TV

Unsure why everyone on your social networks has gone crazy over what look like archive photos of an accounting convention? They are on to something. Believe me.

On the evening of December 13, as my return flight for winter vacation landed in Florida, I turned airplane mode off and found my Twitter feed buzzing with everyone I knew raving about The Succession Season 3 finale. Over the next week, me and apparently half of North America and, if the icebreakers of the first week of class were any indication, most of Dukes’ campuses plunged the whole series into a haze. febrile. His irrelevant and fascinating characters have lived in my brain rent-free ever since.

More than three years after its first premiere, viewers and critics alike have finally discovered Succession. The third season of the HBO dramas received considerable coverage by nearly every major news outlet (the most famous, a New Yorker scathing profile of series lead actor Jeremy Strong that sparked an internet feud); it’s up for prizes in just about every category at the 2022 Emmys and Golden Globes. But what is behind all this hype?

The Estate is a King Lear for the modern era, a pastiche of the many uber-rich but dysfunctional real-life families who run our shadow world (particularly inspired by of the Murdoch clan). Logan Roy, billionaire founder of entertainment mega-corporation Waystar Royco, celebrates his 80th birthday when a sudden stroke makes retirement imminent. Enter his four accomplice children (as well as several curious members of the extended Roy family), all stabbing each other in the back to take the coveted position of CEO of Waystar. It’s a psychological drama in part, a dark comedy in part, and the emotional equivalent (albeit at the opposite end of the economic spectrum) of Tiger King: an endless parade of horrible people doing horrible things to themselves, impossible to hijack.

In the hands of less talented showrunners, this formula of evil paying for evil could have fallen flat: if every character is the same degree of reprehensible, who are you supposed to root for? The answer here is everyone and no one. The estate doesn’t have a real hero, at least not one that has been in the role for very long. (Each of the siblings has a brief glimpse into the power before losing or abusing it; even the wacky stranger Cousin Greg, the audience surrogate and moral compass for much of his run, has slipped further. in depravity with every season he’s spent around the Roys.) Instead of the cliché cliché of good overcoming evil, the (arguably more compelling) tale was given of a messy, flawed and deeply human cast navigating through an ever-changing power dynamic and a tangled web of transactional relationships. The same personality quirks that make a character likeable and redeemable in one situation end up giving him a capacity for infinite cruelty in the next; the sordid chain of abuse suffered by a character serves to explain why he is as he is, even evoking sympathy, without going so far as to excuse his actions. The audience is left to ask powerful and uncomfortable questions: Can the blessings of privilege and the wounds of trauma coexist and do one cancel out the other? Is there a unique definition by which someone can be classified as good or bad? Does a living human being really fall into either category? Is it even important?

Perhaps the only thing better than the characters in Succession “are the interactions between said characters, and the horrific but compelling relationships that these interactions produce. A loveless marriage (he puts up with his abuse for the social benefits that entails; she refuses to end things because, in Logan’s words, she’s afraid of betrayal.) We have Tom and his employee Greg: simultaneously an abusive dynamic bordering on psychosexual and a deep, benevolent bond, resulting from their common status as the only normal strangers in a world that shuns them. And we have the siblings (Siobhan, daddy’s boy Kendall, sad clown Roman and delusional Connor). , in their own way, but the same childhood that taught them this distorted version of love taught them that whenever someone they love gets too close the only way to protect themselves is to take on violence.

And this is where the real core of the succession lies: it is a tragedy. Not your typical Shakespearean tragedy, with poison and double suicide (although at least manslaughter is involved), but rather the tragedy inherent in the cycle of abuse.

A boy in Scotland is abused by his uncle; so that hell would never be hurt again, he fled to America, set up his own entertainment business, and made billions. When it’s time for him to have his own kids, he passes on to them the abuse he’s been through, it’s the only way he’s ever known to show love. Her children, in turn, pass this abuse on to their spouses and their own children. Their spouses pass it on to their employees, their children pass it on to their teachers and classmates, etc.

None of them stop once to see the common thread of all their shared experiences. None of them try to break the cycle once. The result? All their attempts to improve their own situation are doomed to failure, they will inevitably be sabotaged by those they love, and those they love will think it’s kindness. Or maybe not. Maybe everyone wins. Maybe cousin Greg gets the CEO job. All I know is if I have to wait another year for season four, I might cry.