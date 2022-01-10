COVID-19 in Quebec: what you need to know Monday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,554 people hospitalized (an increase of 118 from the previous day), including 248 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

The province has reported 10,573 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 749,866 confirmed cases and 11,966 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 15,752,494 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday, including 62,722 in the past 24 hours.

89 percent of the province’s eligible population (aged five and over) received one dose of the vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 24 percent received three doses.

New cases represent those reported to the Government of Quebec only. They are believed to be an under-representation of the spread of the virus, given the limited availability of PCR tests and the use of home test kits.

Quebecers aged 40 and over can now make their third dose appointments via the Clic-Sant platform.

The age group became eligible on Monday, and all adult Quebecers will be eligible for a third dose appointment by next week, Jan. 17.

This comes as the Professional Order of Physicians of Quebec, the College of Physicians of Quebec (CMQ), urges the province to “step up the pace” of measures targeting the unvaccinated.

“The vaccinated population can no longer undergo the constraints of health measures in silence while the unvaccinated occupy one in two short-term beds and the majority of intensive care beds”, wrote the president of the CMQ, Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, in a statement on Saturday.

“The overload of hospitalizations and triage means that thousands of people are deprived of vital surgeries,” he said.

While the CMQ says it is relieved to see more places requiring mandatory vaccination, it says the mandate must be extended to more businesses and public places and that the government must act more quickly.

The province recently announced that effective January 18, the Qubec Alcohol Corporation (SAQ) and government stores selling recreational cannabis (SQDC) will need a vaccination passport to enter.

Hundreds of Quebecers took to the streets of the Old Port of Montreal on Saturday to protest against health measures intended to slow the spread of the virus, such as the enlargement of the vaccination passport.

More hospitals are entering level 4 and canceling surgeries

The province has issued a Level 4 alert for four regional health councils, the highest level in the province’s COVID-19 emergency plan, as hospital systems across the province continue to be overwhelmed.

With 20,000 workers unemployed due to the virus, more hospitals will delay or cancel medical services in all departments to reduce the strain on the system.

The hospitals in the Eastern Townships, Mauricie and Montrgie-Est are among those that have recently moved to level 4.

Under the measures, these hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80% of their surgeries and shut down emergency care departments such as heart and trauma centers, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Exo warns of delays due to COVID-19

The provincial transit agency Exo is warning customers of service delays in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

“Exo predicts that the rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases will impact its ability to perform all scheduled bus, train and paratransit departures over the next few weeks,” the agency said in Sunday. a statement.

Depending on the availability of staff to provide the services, some schedules may be revised in the near future. Northern and southern crown transport authorities say each sector may be affected differently.

“Exo therefore encourages its passengers to plan their trips by regularly checking the status of the service using the digital tools available.

The new Exo schedules will be in effect from January 10. Its network includes five train lines, 242 bus lines and 61 taxibus lines.

The opening dates for the booster dose appointments for each age group have been brought forward! Here is the new planned sequence pic.twitter.com/KTcIJR1WAg –@sante_qc

Top COVID-19 Stories