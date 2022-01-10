Entertainment
Reader’s Ideas for Queens Jubilee Platinum Pudding | The Queen
Almost seven decades after the invention of the Coronation Chicken, the public were invited to suggest a dessert celebrating the Queen’s 70th reign.
Fortnum & Mason has started a contest for people to come up with ideas for Platinum Pudding. The competition will be judged by a panel including members of the royal family like Dame Mary Berry.
Guardian readers were invited to send in their ideas via a caption on what they think the new dish should be from Eton’s messes to a vegetarian version of Queen Elizabeth Chicken.
Drop scones that the Queen sent her recipe to President Eisenhower in 1960
For neurologist Ian Coyle-Gilchrist, the right pudding to mark Queens’ 70-year reign has some historical significance. Coyle-Gilchrist, 38, would give away the prize for dropping scones.
The Queen wrote to President Eisenhower in 1960 with her recipe for drop scones [which he apparently particularly enjoyed, according to a Guardian report]said the 38-year-old from Foxton in Cambridgeshire.
Although he’s made scones before, but not for a very long time, Coyle-Gilchrist says he’s not really a baker himself and doesn’t have a recipe on hand. However, he chose the dish because he believes that a reliable and traditional recipe represents the Queen quite well.
The fact that it has been used effectively to represent the Commonwealth in international diplomacy makes it even more appropriate, adds Coyle-Gilchrist.
Bagatelle a summer reinventing a traditional bagatelle
For amateur baker Julie M Palmer, 59, reinventing a traditional trifle for the summer months is the perfect choice. Palmer, a marketing and communications manager in East Ayrshire, is going for a trifle because she says it’s something that can be done by anyone.
I’m thinking of reinventing a traditional trifle: a Victoria sponge recipe for the champagne-soaked bottom, a layer of strawberry mousse, a layer of apple jelly, a custard with peas and an Italian meringue on top, says Palmer. , adding that the champagne could be exchanged for English sparkling wine.
The 59-year-old says she chose the fresh and sweet flavors to conjure up memories of a summer day the Queen will be celebrating in June. Palmer, who started cooking in 2019, says her dream is to appear in the Great British Bake Off, but adds that she isn’t quite there yet.
She says she’s only ever made a traditional sherry trifle before, but she’s going to have to try this recipe.
Eton mess let’s face it our current political situation is a mess
James Henry Mills in Stourbridge said his pudding of choice would be Eton’s mess. Let’s face it, our current political situation is a mess, the 77-year-old retiree said. The Prime Minister is an Eton boy and Eton has a tendency to produce our leaders who over the years have messed everything up.
Mills said he was one of those people who remembered the Queens coronation, but came closer to the idea that it was becoming less and less relevant.
Why do we need a pudding anyway? I appreciate that she brings a great wealth of good feelings to the land due to her long reign, but I think it’s best to get rid of the whole selfish structure including all those lords and ladies.
Queen Elizabeth tofu accessible to all
Although it would certainly not exceed the pudding criteria Fortnum & Mason described on their website, the suggestion from Rebecca Taylor, a 36-year-old nurse in York, felt as a sign of the times.
I used to love Coronation Chicken, but now I’m making Coronation Tofu, she says. Either way, it must be made from sustainable ingredients that don’t have a bad effect on climate change.
Taylor, who has been a vegan for three years, says it was important that the winning prize was something delicious, allergen-free and easy to prepare, so accessible to everyone.
Since adopting a plant-based diet after visiting a dairy farm, she has become more aware of the ecological effects of damage caused by meat and dairy products to the world, stressing the importance of making sustainable choices while enjoying the food.
Banana bread don’t we make them all while in lockdown?
And Christine Elaine Daviesma from Macclesfield, Cheshire suggested banana bread because we weren’t making them all during the lockdown?
Daviesma, 62, said her first thought when thinking of a suggestion was for everyone to come together. We all love the Queen and we’ve all struggled a little bit over the past couple of years, so how about some banana bread?
They’re pretty easy to make and it’s a good way to use up those ugly bananas that turn black when left out for too long. I’m making up the recipe as I go, but it’s something we can all do together.
