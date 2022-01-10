Will the show continue? Hanging out entertainment venues face new obstacles

Coronavirus shutdowns that began in March 2020 have lasted longer for indoor performance venues than almost any other type of business, cutting off the main sources of revenue for these central Massachusetts arts and culture hubs until in May 2021.

Now, just as businesses have reopened and tried to find new ground as public preferences have changed, COVID variants pose a threat to public safety again. Iconic venues such as the Strand Theater in Clinton have closed due to the continuing toll from the pandemic. In this ever-changing landscape, entertainment-based businesses face responsibility as they wonder if they can survive another blow to their industry.

Troy Siebels, CEO and President of the Hanover Theater

We operate in this new reality, this new pandemic world where costs are higher, income is lower and everything is more difficult, said Troy Siebels, president and CEO of Hanover Theater in Worcester.

A grave icon

On December 9, the Strand Theater announced it was shutting down permanently because audiences weren’t returning in the same numbers before the pandemic, leaving the venue unable to financially recover from pandemic closures, which left the venue closed for 15 month.

Pictures | Matt wright Strand Theater co-owner Rob Nierintz was a longtime regular at the theater before purchasing it with a partner in 2012.

Built in 1924, Rob Nierintz and Bill Grady bought The Strand nine years ago. An iconic destination serving generations of moviegoers, Nierintz has implemented creative strategies and events to keep customers coming back. While special events helped, daily film attendance declined.

Nierintz said apprehension among moviegoers was one of the main reasons for the decline. Not only has the theater had to overcome its losses due to the lockdown, but new variations and the increase in the number of cases have given customers pause before returning to indoor shows. Plus, people were used to streaming movies at home, and movie studios were taking care of that.

It is a downstream effect that affects seated people, whether they are in theaters or restaurants. Ultimately it comes down to the bottom line, Nierintz said.

Weather the storm

When the DCU center in Worcester reopened, the site was able to retain 90% of its full-time staff and 100% of its part-time staff, a feat considering the lockdown brought the center to a complete standstill.

Sandy Dunn, Executive Director of the DCU Center

DCU Center chief executive Sandy Dunn said the center had fewer products available as tours were postponed due to the pandemic.

An ionization system, line management equipment and cashless shopping / ticketing services are all innovations that the DCU center has implemented to make the space safer. The goal is to ensure the safety of the public while instilling confidence in customers who wish to attend live performances.

If we’ve learned anything from the past two years, it’s that we always need to think about contingency plans and be flexible. We have followed and will continue to follow the guidelines of the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] and our state and local health officials, Dunn said.

Staffing is normally a challenge that the DCU Center faces every season due to the part-time nature of the positions, Dunn said. However, this year the venue only sees a fragment of the nominations it has received in the past.

The staff shortage is having an impact on businesses and associations that typically use the DCU Centers convention center. Remote working has led some companies to cut costs and move to online events rather than paying for an offsite meeting location. As some of the event producers and service companies the DCU center works with have closed, the venue is finding alternative clients and forging new relationships.

The DCU Center has 14,500 seats, making it the largest performance venue in the city, offering everything from celebrity shows to business conventions and graduation ceremonies. The DCU center employs over 600 people and hires local suppliers and contractors. Plus, the domino effect of having guests attending shows is boosting restaurants, hotels and transportation services near the city, Dunn said.

Community support

The Hanover Theater was very grateful for financial donations from the community, which kept the historic site afloat, said Siebels.

The Hanover Theater was one of 22 performing arts venues in central Massachusetts to receive federal funding from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, a coronavirus relief initiative led by the US Small Business Administration. The Hanover Theater received $ 3.8 million, which will keep the site going until June 30, when other strategies will need to be implemented in order to keep the business going, he said. .

Financially, we are operating at a loss, and the only reason we can do that is because of the federal support we got, without which we would not have survived this long, said Siebels.

Siebels said federal funds were supporting the theater, but not dispersed quickly enough. The theater survived the 2020-2021 season thanks to a $ 1 million grant from the C. Jean and Myles McDonough Charitable Foundation of Worcester, as well as over $ 500,000 in other contributions.

Most recently, the Hanover Theater received a million dollar donation from an anonymous donor, marking the largest contribution in theater history. Siebels called Hanover’s longevity during the pandemic a true community effort fueled by generosity.

The Hanover Theater has a capacity of 2,300 seats. Currently, the venue has about half the performance density of previous years with an audience 30% lower than normal.

Some clients still aren’t comfortable attending performances in indoor venues or don’t want to wear masks throughout a two-hour performance. The Hanover Theater has sought to instill confidence in its COVID-19 security measures, Siebels said. In addition to the city’s mask mandate, the site requires negative tests or vaccines, disinfects surfaces, and uses contactless ticket scanning and concession buying.

The closures provided a new lifestyle where people could work, eat and stream the latest performance without leaving the comfort and safety of their homes. For sites like Hanover and DCU Center, breaking this new mindset is imperative for their survival, especially amid the uncertainty of COVID.

For some people, it is a lifeline. It’s what they do, it’s what they love, and there’s something about being in that space with other people to witness something in real time that’s special, a said Siebels.

No matter what the future holds, Siebels is confident that the Hanover Theater can function in this new reality after the learning curve provided by blockages. The venue does not seek to close again and will adapt to whatever circumstances arise next. The success of her holiday season, especially her performances A Christmas Carol, added a positive energy to the theater.

We fight the added hurdle of reluctance, but the audience will come back. We just have to be patient, Siebels said.