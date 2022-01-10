Funeral Monday for 14-year-old girl shot dead by LAPD officer at North Hollywood Burlington store – CBS Los Angeles





GARDENA (CBSLA) – A funeral service will be held Monday for a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles police officer while in the locker room of a Burlington store in North Hollywood last month . Civil Rights Leader Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and preside over the funeral of Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the City of Refuge church in Gardena. A public screening for Valentina took place Saturday at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park neighborhood of LA Later Saturday, a group of protesters marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the LAPD station in North Hollywood on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice for the girl’s murder. At 2 p.m. on Monday, many of those same activists will have a trailer at Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office in downtown Los Angeles. Valentina was killed while shopping with her mother for a Christmas dress on the morning of December 23 at a Burlington store located on Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard. LAPD officer William Jones, who shot Valentina as he confronted a suspect, has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting. The officers’ union said Jones recently completed a course in handling an active shooter situation and was undergoing his training. Police shot dead Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who did not have a gun, but a bullet fired by Jones pierced a wall and hit Valentina. Lopez entered the store with his bicycle and began randomly attacking customers with a bicycle lock, leaving a bloodied woman on the ground as police arrived at the scene. The LAPD released a body camera and surveillance footage of the entire violent incident last week, and a coalition of civil rights groups demanded that Jones be arrested and prosecuted for manslaughter. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday the city will “thoroughly examine” everything, including training, tactics and policies, in its investigation into the murder. Three LA city council members also brought forward a motion to ensure public transparency during the investigation on Friday. Valentina’s parents, speaking to reporters through a translator less than a week after the shooting, said their daughter came to Los Angeles from Chile about six months before the shooting and dreamed of becoming a robotics engineer and an American citizen, and to go see a Lakers. playing with his father. Valentina attended High Tech Los Angeles Charter School, where she had just completed her math and physics exams. The LAPD Police Investigations Division and the Inspector General’s Office are both investigating the shooting, as is the California Department of Justice Shooting Investigation Team for the southern California. The DOJ is investigating the shooting of officers under the provisions of a bill enacted last year. Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review. The incident caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who offered his condolences to the Chilean people during a phone call with Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2022/01/10/funeral-monday-for-14-year-old-girl-shot-killed-by-lapd-officer-in-north-hollywood-burlington-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos