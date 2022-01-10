Josh Duhamel is engaged to former Miss World America Audra Mari





Josh duhamel is ready to say yes for the second time, announcing that he and his girlfriend Audra Mari are engaged. The actor shared the good news with his fans on Saturday, posting a photo on his Instagram account of him and Mari on the beach at sunset holding a sign saying Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me? He captioned the photo, Let’s go !! She found a message in a washed up bottle and said YES !! Not only did the former Miss World America get engaged on Saturday, it was also her 28th birthday. The comments section was inundated with good wishes from the couple’s friends, including Duhamel’s ex-wife Fergie who commented, Congratulations !!!, with a string of green heart emojis. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. The newly engaged couple have been dating since 2019, the same year as the Transformers The star finalized her divorce from Fergie after their eight-year marriage. The pop star first filed for divorce in May 2019, nearly two years after publicly announcing their separation via a joint statement. With absolute love and respect, we decided to split up as a couple earlier this year, they wrote at the time. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this matter private before sharing it with the public. The former couple, who share a child together, 8 years old Axle jack, concluded, We are and always will be united in our support to each other and to our family. In December 2019, a month after her official divorce, a source said People that Duhamel was really happy with Mari and that they had started dating seven or eight months ago. And in 2018, during an appearance on Dax shepard‘s Chair expert Podcast, Duhamel revealed that, even barely out of his breakup, he still hasn’t given up on love and is looking forward to this next step in his life. I’m not 30 anymore. I am 45 years old. I want to have more children in the next few years, he said. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have children. It’s not like I’m trying to fuck anything. It’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl who I can be with and have a family with. More great stories from Vanity Fair Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

