Laurence Fox is engaged! Divisive actor confirms Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle surprise proposition

Laurence Fox’s mysterious fiancé is a 28-year-old prep school teacher who backed his ‘anti-wake-up’ campaign to become mayor of London, MailOnline can reveal today.

The division actor-turned-activist, 43, announced he would marry Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle in a national newspaper ad before sharing the news with his 305,000 Twitter followers.

Miss Neagle, from north London, was pictured next to her future husband on his ‘Free London’ fight bus last year as he campaigned to oust Sadiq Khan as Labor mayor of London for his Reclaim Party.

She also marched alongside him through the streets of the capital when he urged Londoners to “Reclaim your freedom” in the election where the “anti-revival candidate won 47,634 votes to finish in sixth place” .

Arabella, who has yet to comment, is the daughter of multimillionaire businessman Paul Neagle, an investment manager and entrepreneur who lives in a 1.6 million home.

She is also likely to be the mysterious woman he photographed kissing on an exotic beach in an Instagram post on New Years Day.

Sharing the announcement in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Fox, a father of two previously married to Billie Piper for nine years who campaigned against vaccines, masks and lockdowns throughout the pandemic, tweeted: “She said yes.”

The actor, who has also spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement, has two children with Ms Piper, Winston, 12, and Eugene, nine.

Family: (pictured left to right) Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle, Sister Lucinda Neagle, Brother Oliver Neagle, Dad Paul Neagle and Mum Kathryn Neagle

The short ad was originally printed in Monday’s edition of The Telegraph with the words: “Engagement announced between Laurence Paul Fox and Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle.”

Days earlier, Fox had posted a photo of himself sharing a kiss with what appeared to be a mysterious blonde woman, her face obscured, while relaxing on an undisclosed beach.

A previous photo, shared in August, showed messy blonde hair leaning against the actor’s chest, though the photo may have featured one of his sons.

Captioning the picture, he wrote: “Luckiest man in the world.”

Although little is known about Arabella, it is believed that she accompanied Fox to a rally in London last May on behalf of his “anti-revival” political collective, the Reclaim Party.

His Oxford-educated father is listed as Bursar and Registrar of Governors at Woodford Green Preparatory School in London, where the Neagle family is believed to be based.

Companies House records show he previously served as a director of three separate companies, two of which have since been dissolved.

Sister Lucinda, a high school teacher, recently shared a family photo of herself with Arabella, her brother Olivier, her mother Kathryn and their father, taken at a family dinner.

The Fox Actor Dynasty: Who Is Laurence Fox’s Famous Family? Laurence Fox comes from a family of distinguished actors. His sister Lydia and brother Jack (one of the many family members to have played in Midsomer Murders) are both actors. Father James Fox is a film and television actor who has appeared in Performance, Death In Paradise, Downton Abbey and Midsomer Murders. Uncle Edward’s impressive cinematic CV includes Battle Of Britain, The Day Of The Jackal, A Bridge Too Far, and Johnny English Strikes Again. Edward’s first wife, Tracy Reed, appeared in Dr Strangelove and the original Casino Royale. His second wife, Joanna David, has appeared in the hit films Colditz, Rumpole of the Bailey, Inspector Morse, Midsomer Murders and The Darling Buds of May. Laurence’s other uncle, Robert, was once married to Natasha Richardson, herself from a famous dynasty of actors. Laurence’s cousins ​​include Emilia, with hits from films such as The Pianist on her resume, and TV actor Freddie

Fox has previously used his Twitter platform to denounce the awakening, the law, the COVID vaccination and the Black Lives Matter movement – and rightly so the concept of taking the knee – causing inevitable outrage and heated debate among followers.

His most recent controversy saw his Twitter account temporarily suspended over an article about Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy who read “Kneel down, f ***** s” after the news broke. , he was charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault.

Fox, whose illustrious dynasty of actors includes his father, James Fox, was ditched by his agent last year after a Question Time appearance in which he rowed with an ethnicity speaker on Meghan Markle.

In January 2020, he accused Rachel Boyle, an academic at Edge Hill University in Merseyside, of being ‘racist’ after calling him a ‘privileged white man’ for denying that the Duchess of Sussex had been hunted down by Great Britain to be mixed race.

Their exchange of anger began when Boyle said the media criticism of Meghan was motivated by “racism”, adding: “She is a black woman and she has been torn to pieces”.

But Fox retaliated by saying, “This is not racism” and continued: We are the most tolerant and charming country in Europe, it is so easy to launch the accusation of racism against everyone. and it’s really starting to get boring. “

As the argument continued, he quoted Martin Luther King’s 1963 speech on “I have a dream” about living in a nation where children “will not be judged on the color of their skin but on the content. of their character “on Twitter.

He said: “This is the position I took last night and I am living the life. If you can improve it, I’m all ears. Or you can keep yelling “Racist! To me and I can continue to have a good giggle at your expense. The tide is turning ”.

In March of this year, the former actor ran for London municipal elections but won 47,634 votes, placing him in sixth place with 1.8% of the vote.

Fox has also floundered in the anti-vax row, insisting he could remove his children from school due to his opposition to the government’s vaccination program against Covid.

He said he would educate them at home rather than letting them get vaccinated without his consent.

All parents who love their children should resist this madness, said the actor-turned-political activist.

I will not send my children back to school. I will be home educating my kids from now on.

“The hasty vaccination of children, for no reason, shows how morally corrupt this regime is. I look forward to reading with them at home and staying away from authorities.

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.