Why Hollywood should stop adapting Korean media

After years of gaming, right, New Line Cinema has announced that the western adaptation of the 2017 zombie blockbuster Train to Busan is on track this time around and takes place in New York City’s own subway system. While the only details available at the moment are a title and a release date, netizens have already expressed their disappointment and clearly indicated their intention to boycott its release. These violent reactions can easily confuse those unfamiliar with Hallyu’s world: after all, aren’t remakes and re-imaginations the norm in the entertainment industry?

But the subject of this discussion is not only any film littered with bloody, claustrophobic horror footage. Train to Busan remains a cultural mark in its native South Korea nearly half a decade after its release due to how it eerily reflects a series of real-life tragedies. In 2014, an overloaded ship drowned at sea, causing 300 deaths; a year later, a MERS outbreak would infiltrate the country and claim 30 more. Both incidents were the product of administrative incompetence, as the national government struggled to preserve their image instead of prioritizing transparency.

Without that parallelism and searing social criticism in place, avid fans of the original predicted that we would be served a watered-down version, completely devoid of poignant and nuance. Maybe we can expect some stereotypical action scenes and CGI jumpscares to push the plot forward, but in the end, nothing of lasting value and substance.

Make no mistake: this isn’t quite a case against Western adaptations. Sometimes they manage to do the source material justice while also incorporating new twists into the process. But aside from the fact that such instances are rare, what makes Korean dramas and films special, are the specific cultural elements built into the plot. When they are taken out to fit another context, we strip them of their very essence and turn them into ordinary cash cows. And anyone who has watched everything the Korean industry has done is well aware that their work deserves to be in better hands.

An example of this is Crash landing on you, Which one is ready to receive the hollywood treatment soon. This story highlights the societal implications of falling in love and wanting a new life with someone on the other side of the 38th parallel. How would the tension in such a relationship translate into the American setting? As far as I know, two people living in North Dakota and South Dakota respectively can be together without any life-threatening circumstances getting in the way.

And yet, despite this degree of specificity, Korean media contains broad themes that remain emotionally resonant no matter where their target audience is from. Parasite and Squid game have been so widely celebrated for this exact reason: most of us see ourselves as cogs of the capitalist machine and bear witness to the class division that forces the poor to make ends meet in quite extreme ways. This is why it makes no sense when production companies act as if it is their responsibility to polish the material and ensure that it is already aimed at Western audiences, hence the success it has achieved. ‘they continue to know.

Anyone who thinks stories have to be seen from a Western perspective or feature stereotypical American characters to be better are either driven by greed or blinded by xenophobia. Personally, I cannot say which is worse. Instead of spending huge sums of money to replicate existing material, maybe Hollywood could consider showing their support in more meaningful ways. Maybe they can start by investing in original stories written by and featuring people of color that still receive disproportionate attention despite attempts at diversification. Perhaps they can also devote more attention to the dubbing and dubbing industries, too, especially since the demand for films and shows in foreign languages ​​is expected to increase.

Better yet, they can simply choose to stop undermining consumers and their ability to change their viewing habits. Today’s audiences are quite capable of exploring the wide choice of programs available to them on streaming platforms, and reading the provided subtitles or at least, they show unprecedented interest. These concepts may be too far-fetched to grasp right now, but once they are widely accepted the American entertainment industry can really work on creating cultural products that stimulate conversation without resorting to simple copying. or the credit grab. Rappler.com