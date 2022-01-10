Entertainment
Why Hollywood should stop adapting Korean media
Aren’t they remakes and reinventions of the standard fare in the entertainment industry?
After years of gaming, right, New Line Cinema has announced that the western adaptation of the 2017 zombie blockbuster Train to Busan is on track this time around and takes place in New York City’s own subway system. While the only details available at the moment are a title and a release date, netizens have already expressed their disappointment and clearly indicated their intention to boycott its release. These violent reactions can easily confuse those unfamiliar with Hallyu’s world: after all, aren’t remakes and re-imaginations the norm in the entertainment industry?
But the subject of this discussion is not only any film littered with bloody, claustrophobic horror footage. Train to Busan remains a cultural mark in its native South Korea nearly half a decade after its release due to how it eerily reflects a series of real-life tragedies. In 2014, an overloaded ship drowned at sea, causing 300 deaths; a year later, a MERS outbreak would infiltrate the country and claim 30 more. Both incidents were the product of administrative incompetence, as the national government struggled to preserve their image instead of prioritizing transparency.
Without that parallelism and searing social criticism in place, avid fans of the original predicted that we would be served a watered-down version, completely devoid of poignant and nuance. Maybe we can expect some stereotypical action scenes and CGI jumpscares to push the plot forward, but in the end, nothing of lasting value and substance.
Make no mistake: this isn’t quite a case against Western adaptations. Sometimes they manage to do the source material justice while also incorporating new twists into the process. But aside from the fact that such instances are rare, what makes Korean dramas and films special, are the specific cultural elements built into the plot. When they are taken out to fit another context, we strip them of their very essence and turn them into ordinary cash cows. And anyone who has watched everything the Korean industry has done is well aware that their work deserves to be in better hands.
An example of this is Crash landing on you, Which one is ready to receive the hollywood treatment soon. This story highlights the societal implications of falling in love and wanting a new life with someone on the other side of the 38th parallel. How would the tension in such a relationship translate into the American setting? As far as I know, two people living in North Dakota and South Dakota respectively can be together without any life-threatening circumstances getting in the way.
And yet, despite this degree of specificity, Korean media contains broad themes that remain emotionally resonant no matter where their target audience is from. Parasite and Squid game have been so widely celebrated for this exact reason: most of us see ourselves as cogs of the capitalist machine and bear witness to the class division that forces the poor to make ends meet in quite extreme ways. This is why it makes no sense when production companies act as if it is their responsibility to polish the material and ensure that it is already aimed at Western audiences, hence the success it has achieved. ‘they continue to know.
Anyone who thinks stories have to be seen from a Western perspective or feature stereotypical American characters to be better are either driven by greed or blinded by xenophobia. Personally, I cannot say which is worse. Instead of spending huge sums of money to replicate existing material, maybe Hollywood could consider showing their support in more meaningful ways. Maybe they can start by investing in original stories written by and featuring people of color that still receive disproportionate attention despite attempts at diversification. Perhaps they can also devote more attention to the dubbing and dubbing industries, too, especially since the demand for films and shows in foreign languages is expected to increase.
Better yet, they can simply choose to stop undermining consumers and their ability to change their viewing habits. Today’s audiences are quite capable of exploring the wide choice of programs available to them on streaming platforms, and reading the provided subtitles or at least, they show unprecedented interest. These concepts may be too far-fetched to grasp right now, but once they are widely accepted the American entertainment industry can really work on creating cultural products that stimulate conversation without resorting to simple copying. or the credit grab. Rappler.com
Sources
2/ https://www.rappler.com/entertainment/movies/why-hollywood-should-stop-adapting-korean-media/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]