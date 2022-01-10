The endless pop twinkles of the weekend

How do you make you love me? is a super sweet version of the Michael Jackson pop that Tesfaye was looking for, just like the majestic Take My Breath. These songs, which appear back to back at the start of the album, are the best arguments for Tesfayes’ vision, and above all, both are songs where Martin is there as an amplifying force.

On Dawn FM, Tesfaye sometimes runs into simu-funk, as on Sacrifice, which samples Alicia Myers’ dance-liberation thumper, I Want to Thank You. And Here We Go Again, which has the weakest haze of The Bee Gees’ How Deep Is Your Love, is the album’s weakest and least characteristic moment, a lyrical jerk in the present profoundly specific for a performer trying to make music that exists outside of time.

There’s a reason no one is trying to emulate what Tesfaye is doing right now, it requires the meticulousness of an engineer, the ego of a superstar, and the scars of the deeply wounded. Badly done, it may seem icy and algorithmic.

The album is threaded with interstitials from a fictional radio station, primarily voiced by Jim Carrey, funny but not particularly meaningful. What hits harder is A Quincy tale, in which influential producer and mogul Quincy Jones tells a story about learning about brutal growth. Jones is a clear background for Tesfaye, who aspires to be as much an orchestrator as he is a singer and songwriter. (There are also echoes of Joness’s 1981 album The Dude.)

If anything has changed for Tesfaye, it’s his relationship to the dysfunction. While there are moments like Sacrifice (The ice in my veins will never bleed) and Gasoline that hark back to the shady despair of his early albums, he’s more often the victim.

I Heard Youre Married, which features a neat and deft guest verse from Lil Wayne (If I’m not your husband, I can’t be your hybrid) tells about what happens when your old guns are turned on you: your number in my phone, I’m going to delete it / Girl, I’m way too grown-up for this cheating. Is there anyone else? is a remarkably cold song about being a reformed cad. And he boasts of having a movie star girlfriend in Here We Go Again.