Entertainment
The endless pop twinkles of the weekend
There’s not a moment to breathe on The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM no space for resolution and calm, no indication of a world outside its borders. An unbroken set of iridescent megapop hymns blended like a DJ mix is, like so many things he’s done over the past decade, an all-or-nothing proposition.
Ever since The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, first arrived in 2011 with a trio of wet and sleazy mixtapes that radically rebuilt R&B, he’s been firmly, perhaps even stubbornly, committed to thinking of his albums as discrete eras with evolving ideologies. And while he’s grown to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, it took both tremendous skill and sizable confidence in an era of micro-targeting and exploding niches in the world. omnipresence, he chooses a much less assured downward path. .
He succeeded by remaining, even at the peak of saturation, enigmatic. Tesfaye, 31, is interested in world building, and he remains obscure at this point, evolving from strategic anonymity into large-scale character work hiding behind successes.
Dawn FM, her fifth album under a major label, is sleek and vigorous and, once again, a slight re-imagining of what big-tent music might sound like now, at a time when most of the world’s stars have given up on the concept. . Dawn FM expands and reinvents Tesfayes’ fixation on perfect pop that he has pursued since he first teamed up with hitmaker Max Martin in the mid-2010s, seven years later he’s still chasing an orb deep polished at the end of an infinite galaxy.
What is striking is the path he chose to get there yes, Martin is there, just like Oscar Holter and Swedish House Mafia. But Tesfayes’ real consigliere is Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), who started his career as a channeler of interstellar rumbles but has evolved into a soundtracker for the space disco. Together, they create a bewitching work, both for its quality and its fluidity. Tesfaye brings Lopatin closer to a blunt pace while allowing himself to be absorbed by the endless shimmers of the producers.
On Dawn FM, they land squarely in the window between 1982 and 1984, when emerging New York hip-hop production merged into electro that made its way into pop. It’s breakdance music, touching everything from seminal Planet Rock Afrika Bambaataas to Man Parrish and Mantronix to Force MDs debut album to the melodious Los Angeles proto-rap of Egyptian Lover and World Class Wreckin Cru to Maurice Starr and Arthur Bakers early work with New Edition.
What Tesfaye and Lopatin are building on this basis is ambitious. Whose Break My Heart is incredibly sad, describing romantic despair as an unmissable maze of sound. Gasoline dive high à la Depeche Mode for a classic Weeknd story of seductive degeneration: It’s 5 a.m., I’m stoned again / And you can see I’m in pain / I’ve fallen into the void.
How do you make you love me? is a super sweet version of the Michael Jackson pop that Tesfaye was looking for, just like the majestic Take My Breath. These songs, which appear back to back at the start of the album, are the best arguments for Tesfayes’ vision, and above all, both are songs where Martin is there as an amplifying force.
On Dawn FM, Tesfaye sometimes runs into simu-funk, as on Sacrifice, which samples Alicia Myers’ dance-liberation thumper, I Want to Thank You. And Here We Go Again, which has the weakest haze of The Bee Gees’ How Deep Is Your Love, is the album’s weakest and least characteristic moment, a lyrical jerk in the present profoundly specific for a performer trying to make music that exists outside of time.
There’s a reason no one is trying to emulate what Tesfaye is doing right now, it requires the meticulousness of an engineer, the ego of a superstar, and the scars of the deeply wounded. Badly done, it may seem icy and algorithmic.
The album is threaded with interstitials from a fictional radio station, primarily voiced by Jim Carrey, funny but not particularly meaningful. What hits harder is A Quincy tale, in which influential producer and mogul Quincy Jones tells a story about learning about brutal growth. Jones is a clear background for Tesfaye, who aspires to be as much an orchestrator as he is a singer and songwriter. (There are also echoes of Joness’s 1981 album The Dude.)
If anything has changed for Tesfaye, it’s his relationship to the dysfunction. While there are moments like Sacrifice (The ice in my veins will never bleed) and Gasoline that hark back to the shady despair of his early albums, he’s more often the victim.
I Heard Youre Married, which features a neat and deft guest verse from Lil Wayne (If I’m not your husband, I can’t be your hybrid) tells about what happens when your old guns are turned on you: your number in my phone, I’m going to delete it / Girl, I’m way too grown-up for this cheating. Is there anyone else? is a remarkably cold song about being a reformed cad. And he boasts of having a movie star girlfriend in Here We Go Again.
Maybe the change is an acknowledgment of the regrets that come with age and experience. Maybe it’s because the villain can only be the hero for so long. Or maybe it’s just a phase. The last full song on the album is Less Than Zero, a nod to Bret Easton Ellis’ debauchery but also a slightly stripped-down song about inner sadness. It’s the only moment on this mirror ball of an album that feels really vulnerable, and dares to peek inside: I try to hide it, but I know you know me.
The weekend
Dawn FM
(XO / Republic)
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/10/arts/music/weeknd-dawn-fm-review.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
