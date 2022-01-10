Entertainment
Controversial Co-Host Gets Daily Fox News Schedule
Fox News tells Jesse Watters, an irreverent and controversial co-host of his roundtable The Five, who is one of the channel’s most provocative personalities for a nighttime hour.
Watters’ appointment comes two weeks after inflammatory comments he made last month about Dr Anthony Fauci at Turning Point USAs Americafest, a right-wing conference in Phoenix. Watters told the public they should ask infectious disease experts about the origins of the coronavirus.
Now you’re going for the fatal blow, Watters said, according to one video clip of his appearance. The fatal blow by ambush, fatal, because he does not see it coming. That’s when you say, Dr Fauci, that you funded risky research in a shoddy Chinese lab, the same lab that started this pandemic around the world.
Describing the impact of such a confrontation, Watters said: Boom! He is dead! He is dead! It’s done !
Watters, 43, told the public to act with respect and make sure it was legal, but the comments were viewed as irresponsible as Fauci, President Bidens’ chief medical adviser, was the subject of death threats. Fox News commentators, very critical of Faucis’ handling of the health crisis, stoked some of the anger against him.
Asked by CNN about the violent metaphor, Fauci called for Watters’ dismissal. But Fox News did not apologize, saying Watters was only suggesting that Fauci should be subjected to more severe questioning by the media.
Fox News rarely responds to negative comments directed at its hosts, and hiring decisions are largely dictated by Nielsen’s ratings. Since the network started trying out Eastern Time hosts at 7 p.m., Watters’ relays have performed the best, especially among viewers in the 25 to 54 age group who are the most successful. most sought after by advertisers.
Watters is well known to Fox News audiences. He started as a production assistant in 2002 and a year later started making appearances on the Bill OReillys show, where he did ambush interviews of the hosts’ favorite targets.
Watters also did person-in-the-street segments on the OReillys program, some of which have been criticized for being demeaning to their subjects. In an interview with residents of New York’s Chinatown in 2016, Watters asked if he was supposed to bow to greet them, if they were selling stolen goods and if they could take care of Korea. North for us.
Watters, who has had a weekend show on Fox News since 2017, doesn’t claim to be a serious reporter or commentator. He loves that his arguments to the contrary outright Fox News critics on the left. His recent bestseller is How I Saved the World.
Fox News announced early last year that it was handing the 7 p.m. time to an opinion host, moving news anchor Martha MacCallum to an earlier time slot. At the time, the network was losing viewers, many of whom were angry that they accurately characterized Donald Trump’s election defeat in Arizona on election night, even though the results were still fairly close at the time.
Since that brief recession, Fox News has added more commentary to its programming, as opinion tends to draw a larger audience to cable news than to straightforward reporting.
Fox News recently lost Chris Wallace, considered its most impartial reporter, to join the CNN streaming service. Other analysts and producers have left the Washington office in the past year due to more vocal comments from its opinion leaders such as Tucker Carlson.
Fox News has since ensured its ratings dominance over rivals CNN and MSNBC, but all three channels saw significant audience losses in 2021 after their record year in 2020.
Watters will remain on The Five, the roundtable program that frequently draws over 3 million viewers and often ranks as the most-viewed hour in cable news.
The Five has been an effective launching pad for other hosts in the chain. Daytime host Dana Perino, former director of communications at George W. Bush’s White House, started the program.
Five co-host Greg Gutfeld was treated to a comedy talk show every night at 11 p.m. EST and draws a competitive audience with the broadcast network’s late-night programming.
