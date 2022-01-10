2022 Golden Globe winners announced, despite complete boycott of Hollywood





On Sunday night, the annual Golden Globe winners were announced to an audience of virtually no one. The big winners of the evening: The power of the dog and West Side Story. Traditionally a gathering of drunken celebrities televised on NBC for the enjoyment of ordinary people, the Golden Globes are also known to be a big joke. Established in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a body of … members of the foreign press … the ceremonies practically turned into an insignificant step on the road to the Oscars, though enough reason to give acceptance speeches, fire some zingers and slightly deflate the severity of the rewards season. But when an exhibition at the Los Angeles Times From last February pinned down the questionable finances of the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations and the cruel lack of diversity, it seemed more or less that the Golden Globes were finally toast. No one really cared, and no one with integrity planned to show up if the HFPA continued. NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast with a mandate: A change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we believe the HFPA needs time to get it right. But instead of taking the time and getting the job done, the HFPA just kept going. A month after hiring Snoop Dogg to announce his candidates (and make the news for the mispronunciation of Ben affleck and Denis Villeneuve, funnily enough), the organization hosted a private event with no live broadcast, no press access, and no famous faces. Group members read the winners over dinner and the Globes official Twitter account blew them up. Meanwhile, the Critics Choice Awards, arguably the next biggest awards organization after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the HFPA, were hoping to fill the void with its own TV show, but because of COVID concerns. -19, prices have been delayed from their air date on The CW and TBS on January 9. Sensitive! Not the HFPA style. Out of morbid curiosity, here are the Inter-Dimensional Golden Globe winners, and that now-legendary tweet. Best Film, Drama The power of the dog Best Actress in a Dramatic Film Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Will Smith, king richard Best Film, Comedy or Musical West Side Story Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical Rachel Zegler, West Side Story Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical Andrew Garfield, Tic, Tic Boom! Best Director, Film Jane Campion, The power of the dog Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog Best Original Music, Film Hans Zimmer, Dune Best Screenplay, Film Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Best animated feature film Charm Best Foreign Language Film Drive my car Best Original Song, Movie No time to die, to No time to die Best Television Series, Drama Succession Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Pose Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama Jeremy Strong, Succession Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical Hacks Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical Jean Smart, Hacks Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso Best Limited Series or TV Movie The Underground Railroad Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie Kate Winslet, Easttown mare Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie Michael Keaton, Sick Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series Sarah Snook, Succession Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series Yeong-su, Squid game

